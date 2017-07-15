Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15

On Saturday, July 15, the Nintendo Switch is available for purchase as part of bundles at online retailers. GameStop is offering now five Nintendo Switch bundles online. The new Nintendo Switch inventory on gamestop.com is shipping by July 21, which is the Splatoon 2 release date. The bundles are featuring ARMS and Zelda Games.

The prices of the Nintendo Switch bundles start at $449.99. The lowest priced Nintendo Switch bundle at GameStop is though shipping later on August 11.

The Nintendo Switch was again in stock online at walmart.com on Friday according to the Tracker App, an online inventory monitoring app.

Amazon offered the Switch to Prime members on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Amazon had the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in stock on Prime Day in Amazon Books stores. Get The Tracker App to get notified when Amazon or other retailer have the Nintendo Switch in stock again.

The only other store to order a Nintendo Switch online is Think Geek. The GameStop owned store has started to offer ten different Zelda themed Nintendo Switch bundles online at ThinkGeek.com last week. Only three of the bundles are still available for pre-order with an end of July shipping date.

The Nintendo Switch bundles at Think Geek are starting at $419.99 and are comprised of the Zelda game and additional Zelda toys and collectibles. The big issue though is the shipping time frame. The Switch bundles offered by ThinkGeek ship late July.

The release of ARMS did not bring a whole lot of new Switch stock. The expectations have been otherwise. Nintendo supplied retailers with new Switch stock for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launch, but no significant restocking took place on Friday and the weekend for ARMS. It could be different for the next big Switch game release.

The next big release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the Splatoon 2 game for $47.99 for Prime members, in case the game is back in stock. Today is a Nintendo Direct about Splatoon 2 with the final details ahead of the release.

GameStop keeps a restocking the Nintendo Switch on a regular basis online. No other store comes close to this consistency. The video game retailer is using the unique position to up sell customers with games and accessories.

Walmart and Target and GameStop store locations are getting new Nintendo Switch inventory on a regular basis, but at most times less than 10% of all stores have a Switch in stock. More Target stores are reported to have the Nintendo Switch in stock. Check the Store section below for details.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in.

On Monday, Nintendo announced the $79.99 SNES Classic Edition.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android.

Besides the GameStop Switch Bundle, the only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is more rare than the console with Gray controllers, resulting in considerable higher market value. Overall the Nintendo Switch market prices have remained flat. Read the reseller offers carefully and check the feedback. Some low priced offers have shipping dates in July.

Find below the latest Nintendo Switch online availability updates and stock tracking updates for stores.

Nintendo Switch Stock at Online Stores

Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch the last time on Monday, July 10. Only Prime members got access to the Nintendo Switch stock. When the next Switch sale on Amazon takes place is not known. Use our new Tracker app to get notified when the Switch is in stock at Amazon or other major online retailer. The app is set and forget. When there is a Switch in stock you will receive a notification in real-time on your iPhone or Android phone.

The Nintendo Switch will continue to be hard to find for the foreseeable future. Next opportunity to find a Switch in stock should be this Friday in time for the release of ARMS. Nintendo plans to ship 10 million consoles world-wide in the time from April 2017 to April 2018. From the launch on Mach 3 to April 27, the Mario company sold 2.74 million Switch consoles.

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.

When is Nintendo Switch in stock online again?

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8, we expect the company to do the same for the next major Switch game launches. The next big release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the Splatoon 2 game for $47.99 for Prime members.

The Nintendo Switch will likely be offered in special bundles in time for the Holidays. A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle has already surfaced in Russia. Because of the incredible demand for the Switch console, the monetary savings on these bundles will be limited. Usually bundles offer a way for consumers to get a free game. Nintendo can afford to just offer some savings, unless the demand is slowing down. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

How to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock Online

We developed the The Tracker app to make finding stock of rare products online as easy and stress free as possible.

At the moment we detect the Nintendo Switch console in stock at major online retailers, you receive a notification on your smartphone.

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Stores

The Switch is available in 322 Walmart stores, 756 Target stores, and 0 GameStop locations according to the Nintendo Switch inventory tracker iStockNow (1:00pm ET).

The above numbers need to be put in perspective to the number of stores each retailer operates in the United States. There are 4,400 GameStop locations, 1,800 Target stores and 5,000 Walmart stores in the US. This means that the chances to find a Switch in stock at your local retail outlet are not that great.

The next big game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on Splatoon 2 for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.