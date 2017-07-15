 
 

These Energy Recycling Stairs Can Make Climbing Easier

Posted: Jul 15 2017, 1:15pm CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

These Energy Recycling Stairs can Make Climbing Easier
Credit: Yun Seong Song
 

Energy efficient stairs absorb user's energy during descent and return it to user during ascent

Many people just don’t like taking stairs and avoid them as much as possible. Patients with joints or lower back problem also prefer to get to an escalator or elevator as they face problems with climbing or descending stairs. 

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

Now, researchers from Georgia Tech and Emory University have created a new type of stairs that can make walking up and down a lot easier. The new energy-recycling stairs has an incredible mechanism. They store a user's energy during descent and return energy to him during ascent. By absorbing and returning people’s own energy, these stairs can a add sprint to their steps and make the whole process more relax and comfortable for users. 

Researchers created the device by analyzing patterns of energy use in many participants ascending and descending the stairs .

"Current solutions for people who need help aren't very affordable. Elevators and stair-lifts are often impractical to install at home," said Karen Liu, an associate professor at Georgia Tech. "Low-cost, easily installed assistive stairs could be a way to allow people to retain their ability to use stairs and not move out of their homes."

Our legs use a lot of energy to prevent us from falling when we race down from stairs and this energy mostly goes wasted. So, researchers decided to create something that can store the energy wasted during descent and return it to the user during ascent.

The energy-recycling stairs compress when stepped on and save 26 percent of a person's energy by absorbing impact. When going up, the stairs release the stored energy and boost a person’s climbing capabilities, making it 37 percent easier on the knee than using conventional stairs. These stairs are designed to assist elderly, disabled people and people affected by joint problems and injuries.

“Unlike normal walking where each heel-strike dissipates energy that can be potentially restored, stair ascent is actually very energy efficient; most energy you put in goes into potential energy to lift you up.” Liu said.

Each step of energy-recycling stairs is equipped with springs and sensors, which essentially hold and release energy and reduce the amount of effort and impact usually caused by using stairs. 

“The spring in the stairs, instead of the ankle, acts as a cushion and brake," said Yun Seong Song, the designer of the prototype device from Missouri University of Science and Technology. "The gentle downward movement alleviates work by the trailing ankle, which is what keeps you balanced and prevents you from falling too fast on normal stairs.”

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

14 hours ago

NASA Spacecraft Flies Over Jupiter’s Mysterious Red Spot for the First Time

NASA Spacecraft Flies Over Jupiter’s Mysterious Red Spot for the First Time

21 hours ago, 3:36pm CDT

Giant Iceberg Splits from Antarctica

Giant Iceberg Splits from Antarctica

1 day ago, 9:26am CDT

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

1 day ago, 10:20pm CDT

Get SNES Classic Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

Get SNES Classic Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

37 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15

38 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

54 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

1 day ago, 9:47am CDT

Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Five More New Games

Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Five More New Games

1 day ago, 9:30am CDT

Amazon Deal of the Day: $99.99 Kodak Dock &amp; Wi-Fi Photo Printer

Amazon Deal of the Day: $99.99 Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Photo Printer

1 day ago, 8:20am CDT

SNES Classic was Available for Pre-order on Amazon Germany Today

SNES Classic was Available for Pre-order on Amazon Germany Today

1 day ago, 8:03am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 14

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 14

1 day ago, 7:59am CDT

BlackBerry KEYone Lands at Sprint

BlackBerry KEYone Lands at Sprint

1 day ago, 6:03am CDT

Samsung Gets in on the Note 8 Leak Action

Samsung Gets in on the Note 8 Leak Action

1 day ago, 5:36am CDT

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

1 day ago, 4:30am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store




Latest Science News

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

14 hours ago

NASA Spacecraft Flies Over Jupiter’s Mysterious Red Spot for the First Time

NASA Spacecraft Flies Over Jupiter’s Mysterious Red Spot for the First Time

21 hours ago, 3:36pm CDT

Giant Iceberg Splits from Antarctica

Giant Iceberg Splits from Antarctica

1 day ago, 9:26am CDT

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

Earth has Entered a Sixth Mass Extinction, Scientists Warn

1 day ago, 10:20pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Get SNES Classic Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

Get SNES Classic Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

37 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15

38 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

54 minutes ago

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

14 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook