SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

For the first time GameStop has information about the SNES Classic at gamestop.com. The video game retailer just copied Nintendo's official SNES Classic page and added a sign-up form to receive updated details. GameStop didn't even invest the time to design and create a new page for the Super Nintendo Classic.

This SNES Classic page is not a regular product listing. GameStop has a similar page for the Xbox One X. The promotion of the SNES Classic page has just begun. The page does not come up yet when you search for SNES Classic in the site search. A banner for the SNES Classic appears on search results when searching for "vintage."

Unlike in Europe, there has not been pre-order availability of the SNES Classic in the United States. So far no shop has offered the SNES Classic Edition in the United States. One possible explanation is the required FCC approval. It could though also just be a decision by Nintendo to not offer a pre-order in the US and just have its retail partners start selling the SNES Classic on September 29.

The SNES Classic updates on GameStop do not necessarily mean that the pre-order for the SNES Classic is beginning anytime soon. At this point we predict only limited pre-orders options if at all taking place in September.

Nintendo announced the SNES Classic as follow-up to the NES Classic on June 26, 2017. The new retro console will be released on Friday, September 29. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99.

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get the sleeker looking design.

The SNES Classic will be pre-installed with 21 games including the never-released Starfox 2. Other game highlights include Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.