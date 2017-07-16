Guy Puts iBeacon at Starbucks to Automatically Order His Coffee When Passing in an Uber

Meet Nick Lee from New York. He is living already in the future, thanks to Bluetooth beacons and apps. Lee automated his morning routine by placing iBeacons on his way to work. Before he leaves his apartment, an Uber is automatically called with his office destination pre configured.

Once his Uber passes an iBeacon near a Starbucks, an order is automatically placed through the Starbucks app. Once he arrives, Lee can just pick up his coffee and go to work. He has not yet automated his CTO job at Tendigi, a mobile development firm.

I have recently started to get involved in a Bluetooth Beacon based project using Android Wear smartwatches. Beacons are very cheap these days and have very long battery life. There are though issues with reach and proximity detection to work through. Lee details one of these issues he encountered when the first beacon he placed in front of the Starbucks was not detectable from the passing Uber ride. A Beacon with a stronger signal did the trick.

Automating the Uber order was straight forward. Uber provides a public API and the Beacon detection can just trigger calls into the API to place the order. The Starbucks automation is much more tricky.

Lee just recently reverse engineered the Starbucks app to enable automation. He released a node.js on Github that can be used to place orders through the Starbucks ordering API. With this solution Lee is able to have his coffee order placed automatically when passing the beacon in his Uber. Watch how its like to live in the future in the video below.

You can follow Nick Lee's exploits on Twitter. His past projects including running Windows 95 on the Apple Watch and making Android run on an iPhone.