 
 

Guy Puts IBeacon At Starbucks To Automatically Order His Coffee When Passing In An Uber

Posted: Jul 16 2017, 3:22am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Guy Puts iBeacon at Starbucks to Automatically Order His Coffee When Passing in an Uber
 

This is how we all will order our coffee in the future.

Meet Nick Lee from New York. He is living already in the future, thanks to Bluetooth beacons and apps. Lee automated his morning routine by placing iBeacons on his way to work. Before he leaves his apartment, an Uber is automatically called with his office destination pre configured.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Once his Uber passes an iBeacon near a Starbucks, an order is automatically placed through the Starbucks app. Once he arrives, Lee can just pick up his coffee and go to work. He has not yet automated his CTO job at Tendigi, a mobile development firm.

I have recently started to get involved in a Bluetooth Beacon based project using Android Wear smartwatches. Beacons are very cheap these days and have very long battery life. There are though issues with reach and proximity detection to work through. Lee details one of these issues he encountered when the first beacon he placed in front of the Starbucks was not detectable from the passing Uber ride. A Beacon with a stronger signal did the trick.

Automating the Uber order was straight forward. Uber provides a public API and the Beacon detection can just trigger calls into the API to place the order. The Starbucks automation is much more tricky.

Lee just recently reverse engineered the Starbucks app to enable automation.  He released a node.js on Github that can be used to place orders through the Starbucks ordering API. With this solution Lee is able to have his coffee order placed automatically when passing the beacon in his Uber. Watch how its like to live in the future in the video below.

You can follow Nick Lee's exploits on Twitter. His past projects including running Windows 95 on the Apple Watch and making Android run on an iPhone.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

58 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15 - Updated

2 hours ago

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

2 hours ago

Our Sun is Just an Ordinary Star, Study Reveals

Our Sun is Just an Ordinary Star, Study Reveals

5 hours ago

NASA Spots Enormous Hole on Sun’s Surface

NASA Spots Enormous Hole on Sun Surface

9 hours ago, 6:42pm CDT

These Energy Recycling Stairs can Make Climbing Easier

These Energy Recycling Stairs can Make Climbing Easier

15 hours ago, 1:15pm CDT

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

1 day ago, 10:40pm CDT

NASA Spacecraft Flies Over Jupiter’s Mysterious Red Spot for the First Time

NASA Spacecraft Flies Over Jupiter’s Mysterious Red Spot for the First Time

1 day ago, 3:36pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

1 day ago, 9:47am CDT

Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Five More New Games

Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Five More New Games

1 day ago, 9:30am CDT

Giant Iceberg Splits from Antarctica

Giant Iceberg Splits from Antarctica

1 day ago, 9:26am CDT

Amazon Deal of the Day: $99.99 Kodak Dock &amp; Wi-Fi Photo Printer

Amazon Deal of the Day: $99.99 Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Photo Printer

1 day ago, 8:20am CDT

SNES Classic was Available for Pre-order on Amazon Germany Today

SNES Classic was Available for Pre-order on Amazon Germany Today

1 day ago, 8:03am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 14

Nintendo Switch Stock Update Report for July 14

1 day ago, 7:59am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store




Technology News

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

58 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15 - Updated

2 hours ago

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

58 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15 - Updated

2 hours ago

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is available for Pre-order

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is out of Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook