Amazon Deal of the Day: New Kindle Book Summer Sale starting at $1.99

Amazon offers another book sale featured as deal of the day on amazon.com. Prime members who just got their Kindle in the Prime Day sale, will welcome the opportunity to fill up their Kindle storage with new books on the cheap.

You only need to spend $1.99 to be busy reading for days. Book 1 of A Game of Thrones, titled a Song of Ice and Fire is among the Kindle books priced at $1.99. This is a 700 page book. Other books that are on sale for the lowest price include The Roanoke Girls: A Novel, The Travelers: A Novel and The Fifth Petal: A Novel of Salem. Find all Kindle book deals on amazon.com.

Customers can save the most on Kindle devices when purchasing them as part of the Travel bundle. The Kindle Paperwhite Travel bundle and the Kindle Voyager Travel bundle are each off $69.99.

There are again several gadgets and tech deals featured on Amazon's Deals of the Day page. You can find deals on earbuds, webcams, cables, adapters and more.

If you are in the market for an OLED TV, check out our OLED TV deals and stock tracking. The most popular TV on Prime Day has its shipping delay cut to 8 to 9 days.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is history, but the deals keep rolling in every day on the Today's Deals page. We curated a list of popular TVs. Get notified on TV deals with The Tracker app.