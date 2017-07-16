Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

There is no argument that the Wii U is a failure, but there are some great games available on the Wii U. My little son played Super Mario Maker a couple of times at a friends house. He loves it. Now he asked me to get Super Mario Maker for Christmas. We don't own a Wii U and I will for sure not get one. So I had to tell him that there is now way Santa will be bringing Super Mario Maker, as its not available on the Nintendo Switch.

I would consider to get a Nintendo Switch for kids this Christmas. We still have a Wii in use, but most game time is spent on the iPhone and iPad. I will for sure not bring a Wii U in our home, now with the Switch on the market.

Nintendo already brought some Wii U titles to the Nintendo Switch, including Mario Kart 8. There is no evidence that Super Mario Maker comes to the Switch. It would be great if Nintendo would make Wii U games available on the Switch in a big way.

The Nintendo Switch is just a bit over three months on the market. Nintendo has a new hit console on their hands. Several big games including Zelda, ARMS and the soon to be released Splatoon 2 have landed on the Switch. There is nothing to criticize there. It just would be nice if more Wii U games come to the Switch as soon as possible.

