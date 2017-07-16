 
 

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

Director of Kingdom Hearts III says that the game might come to the Switch.

Kingdom Hearts III is scheduled to be released in 2018 on the Sony PS4 and Xbox One. The game just got a new trailer at the D23 conference. For the first time the game will feature a Pixar created worlds. Players will be able to engage the characters of Toy Story. The 5 minute game trailer below shows Sora, Goofy and Donald Duck arrive at the Toy Story world.

This game somehow screams Nintendo Switch, but in case Kingdom Hearts III will indeed come to the Switch it will be in the far future. Kingdom Hearts 3 director Tetsuya Nomura told IGN basically that the team would start working on it after the game is out for Xbox One and PS4.

"he Nintendo Switch is definitely a very interesting piece of hardware, but if we lightly say, ‘Oh yeah, we’ll be on the Nintendo Switch,’ I’m sure people will come back and say, ‘But what about the PS4 and Xbox One? We want them out first. Don’t focus on other platforms,’” Nomura told IGN. “So for now, we want to focus on what platforms we’ve already announced we’re going to be releasing Kingdom Hearts 3 on. And so after, perhaps, maybe we can start thinking about other possibilities."

Kingdom Hearts III is available for pre-order on Amazon.com. Prime members only pay $47.99. The specific release date is not known at this point in time.

The Nintendo Switch is in stock at GameStop online. The video game retailer offers today three Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $449.99. More Nintendo Switch news.

