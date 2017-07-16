 
 

Disney And Lenovo Tease Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience

Posted: Jul 16 2017, 6:32am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Disney and Lenovo Tease Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience
 

Disney announced at the D23 Expo 2017 Star Wars: Jedi Challenges.

Disney unveiled a new Star Wars themed augmented reality experience at the Disney conference D23 on the weekend.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

Star Wars Augmented Reality Experience is a Disney and Lenovo collaboration. A first glimpse at a new augmented reality product designed to give fans an opportunity to recapture some of their favorite moments from Star Wars films in ways never before possible.

The sneak peek video can be found shows a woman put on Augmented Reality glasses and the pick up a laser sword. The teaser is not revealing much if anything about the experience. 

The company also presented some new details about the Star Wars Battlefront II, slated for release on November 17. Star Wars Battlefront II is bringing an all new hero into the fold with the introduction of Iden Versio, Commander of the Imperial special forces team known as the Inferno Squad. The game's lead actress Janina Gavankar, who plays Iden, and a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group, Steve Blank have made appearances at the D23. In addition to discussing the single player campaign that tells a story from the unique perspective of the empire, Janina and Steve introduced a new behind-the-scenes look at the development of this original Star Wars story featured in the game. Watch below.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

47 minutes ago

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

2 hours ago

Amazon Deal of the Day: New Kindle Book Summer Sale starting at $1.99

Amazon Deal of the Day: New Kindle Book Summer Sale starting at $1.99

2 hours ago

Guy Puts iBeacon at Starbucks to Automatically Order His Coffee When Passing in an Uber

Guy Puts iBeacon at Starbucks to Automatically Order His Coffee When Passing in an Uber

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15 - Updated

5 hours ago

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

5 hours ago

Our Sun is Just an Ordinary Star, Study Reveals

Our Sun is Just an Ordinary Star, Study Reveals

8 hours ago

NASA Spots Enormous Hole on Sun’s Surface

NASA Spots Enormous Hole on Sun Surface

12 hours ago, 6:42pm CDT

These Energy Recycling Stairs can Make Climbing Easier

These Energy Recycling Stairs can Make Climbing Easier

18 hours ago, 1:15pm CDT

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

1 day ago, 10:40pm CDT

NASA Spacecraft Flies Over Jupiter’s Mysterious Red Spot for the First Time

NASA Spacecraft Flies Over Jupiter’s Mysterious Red Spot for the First Time

1 day ago, 3:36pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

1 day ago, 9:47am CDT

Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Five More New Games

Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Five More New Games

1 day ago, 9:30am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store




Technology News

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

47 minutes ago

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

2 hours ago

Amazon Deal of the Day: New Kindle Book Summer Sale starting at $1.99

Amazon Deal of the Day: New Kindle Book Summer Sale starting at $1.99

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

47 minutes ago

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

2 hours ago

Amazon Deal of the Day: New Kindle Book Summer Sale starting at $1.99

Amazon Deal of the Day: New Kindle Book Summer Sale starting at $1.99

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is available for Pre-order

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is out of Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook