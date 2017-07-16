Disney and Lenovo Tease Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience

Disney unveiled a new Star Wars themed augmented reality experience at the Disney conference D23 on the weekend.

Star Wars Augmented Reality Experience is a Disney and Lenovo collaboration. A first glimpse at a new augmented reality product designed to give fans an opportunity to recapture some of their favorite moments from Star Wars films in ways never before possible.

The sneak peek video can be found shows a woman put on Augmented Reality glasses and the pick up a laser sword. The teaser is not revealing much if anything about the experience.

The company also presented some new details about the Star Wars Battlefront II, slated for release on November 17. Star Wars Battlefront II is bringing an all new hero into the fold with the introduction of Iden Versio, Commander of the Imperial special forces team known as the Inferno Squad. The game's lead actress Janina Gavankar, who plays Iden, and a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group, Steve Blank have made appearances at the D23. In addition to discussing the single player campaign that tells a story from the unique perspective of the empire, Janina and Steve introduced a new behind-the-scenes look at the development of this original Star Wars story featured in the game. Watch below.