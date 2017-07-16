 
 

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby Super Star

Posted: Jul 16 2017, 11:00am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby Super Star
 

Kirby Super Star Brings Ultimate Fun to the SNES Classic

Kirby Super Star brings the ever so adorable Kirby to the SNES Classic games lineup. It is one of the most amusing and interactive platform base game for all ages. 

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

Developer
Kirby Super Star was developed by HAL Laboratory and published by Nintendo for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The game featured the star of the game Kirby in multiple games. 

Release Date
The game was originally released in 1996 in Japan. The game is known as Hoshi no Kirby Super Deluxe in Japan and Kirby's Fun Pak in Europe. 

Story
The game is a simple platform game in which Kirby plays in different games to attain different goals. Kirby Super Star was a collection of seven main modes along with sub-games in which Kirby had to go through and defeat his enemies and achieve his goals. 

Spring Breeze
Abasic remake of the original Kirby's Dream Land; Spring Breeze is studded with gameplay enhancements of Super Star. In this game, Kirby makes his way to a castle to challenge King Dedede, who is guilty of stealing food from the citizens of Dream Land. 

Dyna Blade
Dyna Blade is an original mode. In this game, Kirby must stop a giant bird who is disturbing Dream Land's crops known as Dyna Blade. The Dyna Blade mode contains four levels which the player must clear before coming head to head against Dyna Blade. It also has two secret areas and a mini-boss that moves across the world map.

Gourmet Race
Gourmet Race against King Dedede features a race mode in which Kirby has to eat as much food as possible. The race takes place across three levels of varying length. Whoever earns the most points by the end of all three levels is the winner. Bonus points are also awarded for being the first to finish each race. Players are free to choose to race either King Dedede or his "ghost".

The Great Cave Offensive
A Metroidvania adventure type mode,The Great Cave Offensive features Kirby explore a cave in search of 60 types of treasure. Gamers must aim for a maximum score of 9999990 by collecting all the treasures. The Triforce, the Screw Attack, Captain Falcon's Helmet and a Mr. Saturn are few of the treasures which are references to other Nintendo games.

Revenge of Meta Knight
Kirby attempt to destroy Meta Knight's battleship, the Halberd in Revenge of Meta Knight before it can conquer Dream Land. Kirby has to finish each area of the game within an allotted time or he would lose a life. This game is plot driven. The gameplay features comments from the various crew members of the Halberd.Twin Woods, two Whispy Woods, and Heavy Lobster, a robotic lobster-like machine are he bosses to beat. Every round results in Haelberd’s damage which is shown on a meter at the bottom of the screen.  This concludes in fighting Meta Knight twice;once in a duel, and in a chase to escape the falling Halberd.

Milky Way Wishes
Marx tells Kirby he must travel across nine different planets and restore the giant comet-clock NOVA, who can grant any given wish. The Sun and Moon around planet Popstar are fighting.Milky Way Wishes is the largest game in the collection in which Kirby cannot copy the abilities of enemies he inhales. In this game, he collects "Copy Essence Deluxes" which gives Kirby abilities which the player can select from a list of abilities. They are kept throughout the entire game. Marx wishes to NOVA his "dream", to control Popstar in the end. Kirby battles Marx in his powerful form and defeats him to stop him. He destroys NOVA's heart. 

The Arena
The Arena is basically an endurance mode in which the player fights every boss in the game, including Waddle Dee. The goal is to complete the game without dying once. The total boss battles include 26 bosses in 19 rounds. In between rounds is a room with five Maximum Tomatoes, which can only be used once each, and two randomly selected pedestals which will grant the player certain powers.

Gameplay
The gameplay for the Kirby Super Star is simple. It is a simple platform based game in which Kirby has to keep moving. Kirby can absorb and use the power of the creatures that he comes across. He can also switch between abilities to take down the enemies. Kirby can also choose to give up a power for a second helper player which will be handled by a second player. 

Popularity
Kirby Super Star was a success after the Kirby’s Dreamland 3. Kirby’s Dreamland 3 was a slower game with simple modes. Kirby Super Star was a refreshing change from that gameplay. It featured 7 games and subgames.  Nintendo Life praised the "impressive" musical score and "colorful" visuals. IGN's Craig Harris said that, while fun, the game is "a bit on the easy side”

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

8 hours ago

Disney and Lenovo Tease Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience

Disney and Lenovo Tease Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience

8 hours ago

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

9 hours ago

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

9 hours ago

Amazon Deal of the Day: New Kindle Book Summer Sale starting at $1.99

Amazon Deal of the Day: New Kindle Book Summer Sale starting at $1.99

10 hours ago

Guy Puts iBeacon at Starbucks to Automatically Order His Coffee When Passing in an Uber

Guy Puts iBeacon at Starbucks to Automatically Order His Coffee When Passing in an Uber

11 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

13 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15 - Updated

13 hours ago

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

13 hours ago

Our Sun is Just an Ordinary Star, Study Reveals

Our Sun is Just an Ordinary Star, Study Reveals

16 hours ago

NASA Spots Enormous Hole on Sun’s Surface

NASA Spots Enormous Hole on Sun Surface

20 hours ago, 6:42pm CDT

These Energy Recycling Stairs can Make Climbing Easier

These Energy Recycling Stairs can Make Climbing Easier

1 day ago, 1:15pm CDT

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

Meet the Incredible Creature that could Live Until the End of the Earth

1 day ago, 10:40pm CDT

NASA Spacecraft Flies Over Jupiter’s Mysterious Red Spot for the First Time

NASA Spacecraft Flies Over Jupiter’s Mysterious Red Spot for the First Time

1 day ago, 3:36pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Coming This Fall

2 days ago, 9:47am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store




Technology News

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

8 hours ago

Disney and Lenovo Tease Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience

Disney and Lenovo Tease Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience

8 hours ago

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

9 hours ago

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

9 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

8 hours ago

Disney and Lenovo Tease Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience

Disney and Lenovo Tease Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience

8 hours ago

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

9 hours ago

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

9 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is available for Pre-order

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is out of Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook