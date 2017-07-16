Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby Super Star

Kirby Super Star brings the ever so adorable Kirby to the SNES Classic games lineup. It is one of the most amusing and interactive platform base game for all ages.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

Developer

Kirby Super Star was developed by HAL Laboratory and published by Nintendo for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The game featured the star of the game Kirby in multiple games.

Release Date

The game was originally released in 1996 in Japan. The game is known as Hoshi no Kirby Super Deluxe in Japan and Kirby's Fun Pak in Europe.

Story

The game is a simple platform game in which Kirby plays in different games to attain different goals. Kirby Super Star was a collection of seven main modes along with sub-games in which Kirby had to go through and defeat his enemies and achieve his goals.

Spring Breeze

Abasic remake of the original Kirby's Dream Land; Spring Breeze is studded with gameplay enhancements of Super Star. In this game, Kirby makes his way to a castle to challenge King Dedede, who is guilty of stealing food from the citizens of Dream Land.

Dyna Blade

Dyna Blade is an original mode. In this game, Kirby must stop a giant bird who is disturbing Dream Land's crops known as Dyna Blade. The Dyna Blade mode contains four levels which the player must clear before coming head to head against Dyna Blade. It also has two secret areas and a mini-boss that moves across the world map.

Gourmet Race

Gourmet Race against King Dedede features a race mode in which Kirby has to eat as much food as possible. The race takes place across three levels of varying length. Whoever earns the most points by the end of all three levels is the winner. Bonus points are also awarded for being the first to finish each race. Players are free to choose to race either King Dedede or his "ghost".

The Great Cave Offensive

A Metroidvania adventure type mode,The Great Cave Offensive features Kirby explore a cave in search of 60 types of treasure. Gamers must aim for a maximum score of 9999990 by collecting all the treasures. The Triforce, the Screw Attack, Captain Falcon's Helmet and a Mr. Saturn are few of the treasures which are references to other Nintendo games.

Revenge of Meta Knight

Kirby attempt to destroy Meta Knight's battleship, the Halberd in Revenge of Meta Knight before it can conquer Dream Land. Kirby has to finish each area of the game within an allotted time or he would lose a life. This game is plot driven. The gameplay features comments from the various crew members of the Halberd.Twin Woods, two Whispy Woods, and Heavy Lobster, a robotic lobster-like machine are he bosses to beat. Every round results in Haelberd’s damage which is shown on a meter at the bottom of the screen. This concludes in fighting Meta Knight twice;once in a duel, and in a chase to escape the falling Halberd.

Milky Way Wishes

Marx tells Kirby he must travel across nine different planets and restore the giant comet-clock NOVA, who can grant any given wish. The Sun and Moon around planet Popstar are fighting.Milky Way Wishes is the largest game in the collection in which Kirby cannot copy the abilities of enemies he inhales. In this game, he collects "Copy Essence Deluxes" which gives Kirby abilities which the player can select from a list of abilities. They are kept throughout the entire game. Marx wishes to NOVA his "dream", to control Popstar in the end. Kirby battles Marx in his powerful form and defeats him to stop him. He destroys NOVA's heart.

The Arena

The Arena is basically an endurance mode in which the player fights every boss in the game, including Waddle Dee. The goal is to complete the game without dying once. The total boss battles include 26 bosses in 19 rounds. In between rounds is a room with five Maximum Tomatoes, which can only be used once each, and two randomly selected pedestals which will grant the player certain powers.

Gameplay

The gameplay for the Kirby Super Star is simple. It is a simple platform based game in which Kirby has to keep moving. Kirby can absorb and use the power of the creatures that he comes across. He can also switch between abilities to take down the enemies. Kirby can also choose to give up a power for a second helper player which will be handled by a second player.

Popularity

Kirby Super Star was a success after the Kirby’s Dreamland 3. Kirby’s Dreamland 3 was a slower game with simple modes. Kirby Super Star was a refreshing change from that gameplay. It featured 7 games and subgames. Nintendo Life praised the "impressive" musical score and "colorful" visuals. IGN's Craig Harris said that, while fun, the game is "a bit on the easy side”