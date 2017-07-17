Alexa App Released for HTC U11

HTC today announced the immediate availability of its HTC Alexa app in the US, taking the powerful and intuitive Amazon Alexa cloud-based voice service on the go with the HTC U11 phone. Amazon only big failure in consumer electronics has been the Fire Phone. Now Amazon lets another smartphone maker bring Alexa to smartphones.

The HTC Alexa app is available to download today for HTC U11 owners in the US via the Google Play store. The HTC U11 with HTC Alexa is the world’s first phone to feature always-ready, hands-free access to Amazon Alexa.

This means that when you can ask questions such as “Alexa, what’s the weather today?” or “Alexa, turn on my living room lights” and have Alexa respond to your needs anywhere and anytime once your phone is unlocked. With HTC Edge Sense, you can also squeeze your phone to invoke HTC Alexa, so you can choose the method that’s easiest and most intuitive for you.

With the HTC Alexa app, you can: listen to Amazon Music & Audible, receive weather and flash news briefings, manage shopping and to do lists and even your home with the increasing array of smart home products. The Alexa app also has access to the 15,000-plus skills in the Alexa Skills Store for even more capabilities.

“Now, HTC U11 customers will have Alexa with them at home and on the go,” said Steve Rabuchin, VP Amazon Alexa. “Customers on the move can ask Alexa on the U11 for music and news, to cool their smart house on their way home from work, to check if they locked their front door, and to access thousands of other Alexa skills. We think customers will love the convenience of having hands-free Alexa capabilities wherever they go.”

The HTC U11 was announced on May 16th. The HTC U11 features HTC Edge Sense, the next dimension in touch interaction with your phone. Other features include Liquid Surface design and HTC USonic, HTC's most advanced headset ever built for personal audio, now including Active Noise Cancellation. The HTC U11 cameras got the highest independent rating ever awarded to a smartphone camera by DxOMark.

HTC U11 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with an octa-core processor. The unlocked HTC U11 version is available at amazon.com for $649. Carrier Sprint is offering the HTC U11.

The HTC Alexa App can be found in the Google Play store, available for download in the US today and coming to the UK in July and Germany in August.