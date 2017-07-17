New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

GameStop has sold out of the Nintendo Switch bundles that shipped by Friday. Now the video game retailer has released three new Nintendo Switch bundles on gamestop.com that include Splatoon 2 and ship by July 28.

GameStop manages to keep getting new Nintendo Switch inventory on a regular basis. Since launch there have only been a few dry spells. The GameStop online store has been the most consistent source to get a Nintendo Switch online. The caveat is that customers have to buy the Switch console as part of the bundle.

The new bundles start at $459.99 with two games and accessories. The $459.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game), Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack, and Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case - Splatoon 2.

The $479.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle includes: Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game), Snipperclips (Digital Game), and SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSD Card with Adapter.

The Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle on sale for $499.99 includes Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Code), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game).

The only other options to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $80 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $90 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, you can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android.