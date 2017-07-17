Google Doodle Game Celebrates ICC 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup

Beware! Today's Google Doodle might steal your time this morning. Google's July 17 Doodle is a cute and addictive little game. The new Google Doodle is in honor of the ICC 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup, underway in England since June 24. The World Cup ends on July 23.

"Ah, summer: the sound of leather on willow, and the spectacle of cricket ... cricket! As the tournament begins, something buzzes outside. A team of crickets sans tickets have set up their own wickets for a game of pest cricket! As they face their arch rivals, the snails, it’s sure to be a match for the centuries. Don’t be fooled by their sluggish looks — these fielders can be fast on their feet!," says Google about the new Doodle.

Google optimized the game so it can be played around the world, also on slower mobile networks. The cricket game is Google's smallest interactive Doodle ever. This is even more amazing, as the game is really fun to play. You can hit home runs, if hitting a ball out of the field is called home runs in Cricket too. You can play the Google Doodle cricket game here.