 
 

Google Doodle Game Celebrates ICC 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup

Posted: Jul 17 2017, 3:03am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Google Doodle Game Celebrates ICC 2017 Women&#039;s Cricket World Cup
 

Today's Google Doodle is a fun game.

Beware! Today's Google Doodle might steal your time this morning. Google's July 17 Doodle is a cute and addictive little game. The new Google Doodle is in honor of the ICC 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup, underway in England since June 24. The World Cup ends on July 23.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

"Ah, summer: the sound of leather on willow, and the spectacle of cricket ... cricket! As the tournament begins, something buzzes outside. A team of crickets sans tickets have set up their own wickets for a game of pest cricket! As they face their arch rivals, the snails, it’s sure to be a match for the centuries. Don’t be fooled by their sluggish looks — these fielders can be fast on their feet!," says Google about the new Doodle.

Google optimized the game so it can be played around the world, also on slower mobile networks. The cricket game is Google's smallest interactive Doodle ever. This is even more amazing, as the game is really fun to play. You can hit home runs, if hitting a ball out of the field is called home runs in Cricket too. You can play the Google Doodle cricket game here.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

29 minutes ago

Alexa App Released for HTC U11

Alexa App Released for HTC U11

1 hour ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby Super Star

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby Super Star

16 hours ago, 11:00am CDT

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

20 hours ago, 6:45am CDT

Disney and Lenovo Tease Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience

Disney and Lenovo Tease Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience

20 hours ago, 6:32am CDT

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

Kingdom Hearts III Could Come To Nintendo Switch

21 hours ago, 5:35am CDT

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Switch and Need of Wii U Games Ports

21 hours ago, 5:17am CDT

Amazon Deal of the Day: New Kindle Book Summer Sale starting at $1.99

Amazon Deal of the Day: New Kindle Book Summer Sale starting at $1.99

22 hours ago, 4:51am CDT

Guy Puts iBeacon at Starbucks to Automatically Order His Coffee When Passing in an Uber

Guy Puts iBeacon at Starbucks to Automatically Order His Coffee When Passing in an Uber

23 hours ago, 3:22am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

1 day ago, 2:13am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 15 - Updated

1 day ago, 2:10am CDT

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

Get SNES Classic Edition Pre-order and Inventory Notifications On Your Phone

1 day ago, 2:09am CDT

Our Sun is Just an Ordinary Star, Study Reveals

Our Sun is Just an Ordinary Star, Study Reveals

1 day ago, 10:37pm CDT

NASA Spots Enormous Hole on Sun’s Surface

NASA Spots Enormous Hole on Sun Surface

1 day ago, 6:42pm CDT

These Energy Recycling Stairs can Make Climbing Easier

These Energy Recycling Stairs can Make Climbing Easier

1 day ago, 1:15pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

Jaguar E-Pace Revealed with Record Barrel Roll

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store




Technology News

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

29 minutes ago

Alexa App Released for HTC U11

Alexa App Released for HTC U11

1 hour ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby Super Star

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby Super Star

16 hours ago, 11:00am CDT

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

20 hours ago, 6:45am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

29 minutes ago

Alexa App Released for HTC U11

Alexa App Released for HTC U11

1 hour ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby Super Star

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby Super Star

16 hours ago, 11:00am CDT

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

SNES Classic Page Goes Live on GameStop

20 hours ago, 6:45am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook