 
 

2018 Honda Accord Debuts

Posted: Jul 17 2017, 3:48am CDT

 

  • Honda’s 10th Generation Accord combines Spaciousness with Mini Engines

It seems to be the case that Honda’s 10th generation Accord combines both spaciousness with mini engines to deliver the best in terms of performance.

Honda has a duo of cars that beat the rest of the competition hands down. They happen to be the Civic and Accord. While the Civic was souped up recently, the Accord also soon thereafter got a makeover as far as its design is concerned.

The 10th generation Accord may not be as efficient or popular as the Camry, yet it packs a powerful punch in the capacity of a form-fitting and efficacious vehicle.

The dream team at Honda declared the Accord to be a radically transformed automobile when compared to its erstwhile models. While not all agree with that synopsis, the car does rest on a longer wheelbase and has a lower center of gravity.

The wheels are broader and the general shape of the car is a sweptback one. It is for all purposes a very beautiful car and looks to be a stunner despite lacking some of the fancy accoutrements you normally find on cars to assist in increasing the “interest factor”.

"We are redefining the Honda Accord for a new generation of buyers by bringing something unexpected that challenges the idea of what a mainstream sedan can be," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of the Automobile Division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

"Even as we advance core values like great driving dynamics, safety performance and efficiency, the distinctive design of this all-new 2018 Honda Accord will help it appeal to both head and heart in equal measure."

2018 Honda Accord has smooth flowing aerodynamics. A total of five passengers can sit in this car. The sort of riding experience they get is outclass. The interior is roomy and there is a boot lid that holds a large number of things.

Such a car is versatile and can transport furniture as well as carry a large quantity of kids to and back from school. The extra space is something which the passengers are grateful for indeed.

Quality is the watchword here. With a soft touch wood dashboard trimming, the steering wheel is like that of a racing car to the extreme.

The inner space can be heated and cooled as per the passenger’s choice. There are turbocharged engines that lie beneath the exterior. There is even a hybrid one somewhere in the mix.

A six speed manual shift and ten speed automatic stick also exist on this baby. Honda’s 2018 Accord sedan is an open challenge to the 2018 Toyota Camry.

Toyota and Honda are at loggerheads as far as their sedans are concerned. Both the Camry and the Accord are currently in a decline phase though. Whether they will recover from this sales blues remains to be seen.

Thus Honda has at least changed the shape of its Accord to make sales go through the roof. There are still plenty of clientele who want a sedan instead of an SUV. If that is so then Honda may see a resurgence in the sales of its Accord in the future times.

