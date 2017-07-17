 
 

Amazon Deal Of The Day: $79.99 Rugged And Waterproof Altec Lansing IMW575 Bluetooth Speaker

Posted: Jul 17 2017, 4:17am CDT

 

This portable Bluetooth speaker floats and has a IPX 67 rating.

A rugged and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker from Altec Lansing is a deal of the day on amazon.com. The Altec Lansing LifeJacket iMW575 Next Generation Ultra Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for $79.99. This is 47% off the list price and about $60 off the regular sales price of the past months.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

The Altec Lansing iMW575 features stereo sound with voice confirmation and an onboard microphone for clear, hands-free communication. This portable speaker includes two 2.5 inch drivers with Altec DSP Audio Enhancement technology for optimum music playback and APT-X for CD-quality wireless audio--as well as a 3.5mm AUX-in cable for added device compatibility. The rechargeable Lithium-ion battery offers up to 16 hours of battery life on a full charge. The rubberized jacket has an IPX 67 Water/Dust/Shock-proof rating, durable enough to carry with you anywhere. This speaker also floats in the pool. More details about this speaker can be found on amazon.com.

There are again several gadgets and tech deals featured on Amazon's Deals of the Day page. You can find deals on earbuds, webcams, cables, adapters and more. A reminder to all Lego fans. The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox will be released on August 1. Amazon is taking pre-orders for Lego Boost for $159.95.

If you are in the market for an OLED TV, check out our OLED TV deals and stock tracking. The most popular TV on Prime Day has its shipping delay cut to 8 to 9 days.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is history, but the deals keep rolling in every day on the Today's Deals page. We curated a list of popular TVs. Get notified on TV deals with The Tracker app. Find also stock of popular products including the Nintendo Switch and the upcoming SNES Classic with The Tracker app.

This story may contain affiliate links.

