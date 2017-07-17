 
 

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have Solar Roof Option Says Elon Musk

Posted: Jul 17 2017, 4:45am CDT

 

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have Solar Roof Option says Elon Musk
Credit: PushEVs
  • Tesla Model 3 Not Coming With Solar Roof Option
 

The Tesla Model 3 is to have its solar roof option done away with if things go as per plan thanks to Elon Musk’s decision.

Early onwards in 2017, Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Model 3 would have a solar roof option. However, now Musk has decided to give up on this alternative.

Solar roofs on electric vehicles have been tried before especially on the all-new Prius Prime. Yet the fact of the matter is that this solar roof does not normally create enough energy to be worth the gamble.

Take the solar roof on the the Prius Prime. It generates enough energy to top up 2 extra miles to the range of the car during the daytime hours. This is context-based for obvious reasons. The technology is such that the envelope is being pushed further and further with the advancing times.

There is even a solar car that zooms past you on the roads now. It is however not a very practical scheme for now. The problem seems to be that a car’s roof is not enough to allow the solar cells to function in an efficient manner.

Rather the solar panels on your home’s roof make for a better method of charging your vehicle. However, that is not possible for obvious reasons. At Tesla Motors, Elon Musk tried his best to guide his company’s technicians to build a solar roof for the Tesla Model 3 but to no avail.

It was supposed to be a retractable solar roof option. Yet such a form of technology was just not feasible. As for the interior of the Model 3, it was partially visible on a couple of picture posted on his Twitter account by Elon Musk. 

The pictures show the specifications of the car. It is a gem of a vehicle and that is for sure. Musk made mention of the scrapping of the idea of a solar roof option in his tweet too.

A few months back Musk was also dead certain regarding the fact that the Model 3 wouldn’t be getting a display speedometer. Yet now it is a certainty that the car will have a mounted touchscreen on its dashboard.

Tesla’s minimalist interior is worth a gander at all times. All these specs will fit the bill when the various pre-orders start coming in for the Model 3. The car will probably be selling like hotcakes seeing the great demand that exists for it in the market.

