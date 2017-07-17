New iPhone 8 Rumors Tip Touch ID Sensor on the Power Button

Apple's iPhone 8 has been generating rumors in droves for many month now. Among the biggest of these rumors is whether or not the new smartphone will have Touch ID or if the new device will forgo that fingerprint scanner that has been around for many versions of the smartphone in favor of using facial scanning only.

The last rumors we heard relating to Touch ID came from two analysts that are well known for accuracy when it comes to things Apple. These rumors claimed that Apple had dropped TouchID from the iPhone 8 after being unable to get the sensor to function consistently under the glass of the front screen.

A new rumor is making the rounds that refutes those earlier rumors. This rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will in fact have a Touch ID sensor under the enlarged power button on the side of the smartphone. According to Forbes, Apple already owns a patent for putting Touch ID under the power button and this is something that Sony has done on its smartphones in the past.

Placing the Touch ID sensor under the power button on the side could be the best workaround yet since having the TouchID sensor on the back isn't something that most smartphone users like. The side would be a good location until Apple can work out the bugs getting the Touch ID sensor to work under the glass on the front of the smartphone.

Forbes says that the image you see in this story comes by way of Nodus, a case maker, and Gordon Kelly who took CAD files obtained from Nodus and rendered the iPhone 8 into the image you see here. This certainly isn't the first leak that Forbes has run based on data and specs from a case maker, last month Forbes published information based on data from casemaker MobileFun.

Nodus says that it is confident enough about its information that it is prototyping cases for the iPhone 8 from the same data Forbes used for the renderings. Some won't like the camera bump out, but overall the iPhone 8 is very attractive. Forbes says this is what the iPhone 8 will look like.