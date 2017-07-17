SNES Classic Will be at Comic-Con 2017

Nintendo will bring the Super NES Classic Edition console to the Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego this week. The Comic-con kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Among the many things Nintendo is bringing to the show is the new SNES Classic Edition.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

In an anouncement, Nintendo said that attendees will be able to catch a glimpse of the upcoming Super NES Classic Edition hardware. Nintendo's use of the word hardware means that there will be no gameplay. Nintendo will likely display the SNES Classic behind glass and attendees will not be able to touch it.

Nintendo allowed a bunch of journalists handle the SNES Classic hardware on launch day. Several hands-on videos have been released. Nintendo keeps the gameplay and user interface of the SNES Classic still under wraps.

Nintendo has a Comic-Con booth and also takes over the San Diego ballroom of the Marriott Marquis & Marina. It will be transformed into a colorful Nintendo paradise. The focus of Nintendo's presence at the Comic-Con is the Nintendo Switch. There will be plenty of playable Switch games include Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo announced the SNES Classic as follow-up to the NES Classic on June 26, 2017. The new retro console will be released on Friday, September 29. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99.

The Tracker app will notify you on your smartphone in case the SNES Classic is available as pre-order or in stock at supported online shops.

The first online stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic. The stores listing the SNES Classic include so far Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. The Tracker also supports inventory monitoring at Target, GameStop, ToysRUs, NewEgg, Sam's Club, Shopko and Dell.

Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS. You can also search in app stores with "i4u" to find the app quickly.

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get the sleeker looking design.

The SNES Classic will be pre-installed with 21 games including the never-released Starfox 2. Other game highlights include Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.