 
 

Galaxy Note 8 Renderings Claim To Show Final Design

Galaxy Note 8 Renderings Claim to Show Final Design
Image via Ice universe/Forbes
 

Galaxy Note 8 will look good if these images are accurate

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have been almost as plentiful as rumors about the iPhone 8. The latest rumor about the Note 8 has landed and Forbes says that the renderings come by way of a company called Ice universe. These are the same folks that were accurate with similar leaked renderings of the Galaxy S8 back in February when it launched.

Ice universe tweeted the image you see here along with the to the fact verbiage "Yes, this is the Note 8." If you read the story from last week when SlashLeaks offered up a rendering, these Ice universe images look just like those previous leaks.

With these new leaked images being front shots only, we can't glean that much from them. Previous rumors and cases from Olixar show that the back of the smartphone will have the fingerprint scanner to the side of the rear cameras. Many are also wondering if Samsung will be doing away with the headphone jack for the Note 8, but previous leaks tip that headphone jack will remain.

Forbes doesn't suspect that these renderings aren't leaks from Samsung, apparently Samsung official renderings never show the battery at a very low state. These renderings show battery levels at about 14%. It's worth noting that Ice universe hasn't claimed these are leaked from Samsung.

