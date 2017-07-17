 
 

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Secret Of Mana

Posted: Jul 17 2017, 6:56am CDT

 

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Secret of Mana
 

Secret of Mana is one of the 21 games that will come pre-installed on Nintendo SNES Classic.

The Nintendo SNES classic game titled Secret of Mana is a good versus evil battle genre that will capture every young blood’s warring spirit. There is a Mana Tree which keeps the balance between good and evil in check in the universe. Yet a magical scimitar has caused a dent in this tree and so evil has polluted the very air of the land. Thus you, the warrior, must make a precarious journey through thick and thin to find the Seeds of Mana which will restore some semblance of balance to the environs. 

Developer
Directed and designed by Koichi Ishii, the maker of the Final Fantasy Adventure, the game is tops. Ishii admits that he considers the game to be his brainchild more than any of the other games he has made. It was programmed by Nasir Gebelli and Hiromichi Tanaka. It has way more cooler graphic details and extra high sound fidelity. This is an upgraded version of the original game. The game was later on adapted for the SNES cartridge format. The game underwent some cutting and snipping before appearing in its final form. 

Release Date
At the turn of the millennium, Square announced that Secret of Mana would be one of the nine games to be released for the Bandai system that is WonderSwan Color. Yet no such thing transpired. A mobile phone port was released in 2009. A year later, at the E3 2010, the iOS version came along. Apple’s app store got this version in 2010 too. Many bugs in the system got eradicated in this way as well. Android featured such a game three years ago. 

Story
The game starts out with three small lads who stumble upon the hamlet of Potos and trespass the sayings of the village elders. The local waterfall where they end up is one that is sacrosanct territory. A treasure is kept hidden there. One of the boys chances upon a lake where he finds a sword. He extricates the sword from its imbedded state and unleashes several monsters in the process. The boy is banished from Potos forever for his meddlesome nature by the villagers. A knight recognizes the sword as being the Mana Sword and encourages the boy to seek the eight Mana temples as a means of atonement.  

The boy during his quest is joined up with by a sprite and a girl. The three are chased by an empire throughout their trip. Thanatos, an ancient magician, is behind all this. He is wasting away and requires a new body to replace his own. He abducts two candidates for this purpose. They are Dyluck and Phanna. The empire is successful in releasing all eight Mana seeds. Thanatos is treacherous to the emperor though. Thanatos destroys the Mana Tree. The trio of characters confronts Thanatos for a final showdown. In the end, Dyluck kills himself thereby depriving Thanatos of a body to possess and the trio uses the Mana Sword to slay the Beast that has grown to haunt the village. Finally, the Mana Sword is restored to its rightful place and harmony is back in the land. All is well that ends well. 

Game Play
In a similar manner to other 16 bit games, this one reveals a top-down angle from which a player deals with the array set out before him. Harmful creatures are fought off with ferocity. The hero, the girl and the sprite are the three main forces for good. While the player can select any one of these to control, the other two are controlled by AI means. Each player has his plus points and his drawbacks. The hero cannot use magic but is able to learn the art of weaponry. The girl is a healing agent and the sprite can cook up some black magic in the twinkle of an eye. There are various flashpoints in between the journey the three undertake. Fighting is a real time feature of the game. Attacks are carried out using a range of weapons from axes to spears and javelins. The weapons are repaired by the village blacksmith time after time. The Elementals shown teach the trio how to handle some of the magic that is used to defeat the enemy’s forces.  

Popularity
By the time 2004 came along, Secret of Mana had sold some 1.83 million copies on a global level. Almost 1.5 million of these were sold in Japan alone. Within Japan, the game sold out within a few days. It was a phenomenon in the Land of Cherry Blossoms. In the US, the sales drive didn’t go as planned. The game was thus met with a lukewarm response in the Land of Opportunity. The music for the game was some of the best ever composed by serious musicians. As for the game play, it was impeccable. The features were labeled as those belonging to an enthralling epic. It was declared to be the Role Playing Game of the Year. The game ended up at the number 8th spot on the all-time best 100 SNES classics. 

