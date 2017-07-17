 
 

Ataribox Design Revealed

Posted: Jul 17 2017, 8:26am CDT

 

Atari gives first look at design of new retro gaming console.

Atari sent out an email with new details to people who wanted updates on the Ataribox. The new console from Atari was announced at the E3 2017. The Ataribox will bring back classic Atari games in a new designed box with HDMI port, 4 USB ports and a SD Card slot. Unlike Nintendo, Atari allows to add games to the system.

While the NES Classic and SNES Classic are a direct copy of the original consoles, Atari creates a new design with hints towards the original Atari console. These hints include the wood panel, ribbed lines and raised back.

"We’re not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we’ve opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so. There are a lot of milestones, challenges and decision points in front of us in the months ahead. We’ll be giving you lots more information and status updates as we progress, and we are thrilled to have you along for the ride." 

If you want to go along the for the ride, you can sign-up to receive updates on the Ataribox site. Via The Verge.

