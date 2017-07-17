Thousands Line-up for Nintendo Switch in Japan

The demand for the Nintendo Switch is still going strong in Japan. A line at the Yodobashi Camera in Tokyo grew to 3,000 today. The store had 250 Nintendo Switch in stock. The store has selected people in line via a raffle. The winners were allowed to buy a Nintendo Switch.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

There have been reports about long lines in Japan over the past weeks. Nintendo has even issued an apology recently to Japanese Nintendo fans for the ongoing shortage of the Switch in the company's home country.

There are no such lines for the Nintendo Switch in the United States. Retailers receive new Switch inventory in small quantities at stores. There are no announced Switch restock events at stores right now. If Best Buy would announce a Switch sale for the weekend, there would be a lines, but only like one or two dozen deep. GameStop offers three new Nintendo Switch bundles online, which ship by July 28.

Via Kotaku.