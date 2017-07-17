Splatoon Anime Series Announced

Splatoon 2 for the Nintendo Switch will be released on Friday. Starting August 12, there will be Splatoon anime video series. The web video series is based on the Splatoon Anime cartoon series published in CoroCoro comics.

The monthly Splatoon anime series has started to introduce the Splatoon 2 story line. The content of the animated series is not know yet. The Splatoon anime videos will be released in the CoroCoro Youtube channel. Via ga-m.com and @Japanese3DS.

Nintendo hosted the first SplatFest on the weekend, allowing Nintendo Switch owners to play Splatoon 2 for a limited time ahead of the release. Splatoon is especially popular in Japan, but Splatoon 2 seems to become a big hit also in the United States.

Finding a Nintendo Switch before the Splatoon 2 release is difficult. GameStop offers three Nintendo Switch bundles, each including Splatoon 2, but the bundles ship by July 28 and not this week.

Splatoon 2 is on sale for $47.99 on amazon.com for Prime members.