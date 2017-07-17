Pre-order for Atari Flashback 8 Gold and Sega Genesis Flashback Consoles Begins July 28

Atari revealed today more details and the design of the Ataribox. While the Ataribox has no release date yet, there is a new retro console able to play the classic 70s Atari 2600 games. The all-new Atari Flashback 8 Gold features 120 built-in all-time favorites. Games include legends like Activision’s Pitfall! and Taito’s Space Invaders, as well as many other all-time Atari 2600 classics like Kaboom!, River Raid, Centipede, and Millipede.

Two all new, high performance 2.4ghz wireless controllers, styled after the Atari 2600 originals, are included, as well as two legacy controller ports for optional wired joysticks or paddles. Other all new features for the Atari Flashback 8 Gold include 720p HDMI output, scan line filtering, and a save/pause/rewind feature for every game. the Atari Flashback 8 Gold will be available for pre-order starting on July 28 at GameStop, Best Buy and Target for $79.99.

AtGames also releases a new Sega Genesis console. The all-new Sega Genesis Flashback has a new design, reminiscent of the original console, and features 85 built-in games as well as an integrated cartridge port that plays almost all of your favorite Sega Genesis and Mega Drive original cartridges. Built-in all-time favorites include the Sonic series, Mortal Kombat series, Phantasy Star series, and Shining Force series games. Two new high performance 2.4ghz wireless controllers, styled after the Sega Genesis originals, are included, as well as two legacy controller ports for optional wired gamepads. Other new features for the Sega Genesis Flashback include 720p HDMI output, scan line filtering, and a save/pause/rewind feature for every game.

The new Genesis Flashback console will also be available for pre-order starting July 28 for $79.99. Both console ship in September.

The wireless controllers in the new retro consoles is a big plus. There are no cables to deal with like on the upcoming SNES Classic Edition.