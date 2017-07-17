 
 

Lego Boost Pre-order Still Available

Posted: Jul 17 2017

 

The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox will be released in two weeks.

The highly anticipated Lego Boost set will be released on August 1. Amazon is still taking pre-orders for the $159.99 Lego set that lets kids control their creations with code.

The $159.99 Lego Boost set 17101 can be ordered now on amazon.com. Lego Boost is the hottest Lego set of 2017. It is not clear yet if Lego will sell out of the release shipment. 

The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 comes with pre-designed creations like Vernie the robot and a cat. While these sets are create to get started, the much bigger use of the Lego Boost interactive bricks is to bring the free style builds kids love to come up with. Lego offers a free app to create programs to bring their Lego builds to life. Lego Boost was developed for children ages 7 and older by an international team of Lego designers. Using familiar Lego elements and simple coding language, Lego Boost delivers an intuitive approach and opportunities for quick success.

The Boost set includes the Move Hub, Interactive Motor and the Color & Distance Sensor as new elements. The complete set includes over 800 pieces. Here is a closer look at the new Lego Boost parts.

Lego Boost is not the first solution to control Lego with code. The SBrick system is similar to Boost, but more open and the SBrick is shipping now. We have recently posted a detailed comparison between Lego Boost and SBrick

Another hot Lego set of 2017 is the Lego NASA Saturn V set. The popular set is hard to find since its release, but is in stock on and off on amazon.com. To spot this Lego set in stock use The Tracker app. Lots of app users have been able to find a the Lego Saturn V rocket in stock since the release.

Updated: 2017-07-17 10:15:08am

