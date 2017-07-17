Apple CEO Tim Cook Announces New Emojis

Apple will add new emojis later this year. Tim Cook took to Twitter to announce the new addition on World Emoji Day. "Happy #WorldEmojiDay! We’ve got some new ones to show you, coming later this year!"

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

With thousands of emoji available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, there are many ways to add personality to every message. New emoji include Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person and Breastfeeding, and food items such as Sandwich and Coconut.

More animals and mythical creatures like T-Rex, Zebra, Zombie and Elf are a fun way to describe situations and new Star-Struck and Exploding Head smiley faces make any message more fun.

Also in celebration of World Emoji Day, the App Store will be highlighting apps to create or do fun things with emoji, and iTunes Movies is featuring emoji in place of select movie titles.

Apple previews twelve new emoji's here. The Exploding Head smiley is an instant favorite.