Comic-Con 2017 Toys Featured on Amazon

The Comic-Con 2017 will begin on Thursday in San Diego. Fans of comics, sci-fi and super heroes can already find toys and collectibles from their favorite genre online at amazon.com.

Amazon's Comic-Con shop features figures from Funko Pop, Schleich, Hasbro and Mattel. The top themes include Wonder Woman, Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, Power Rangers and Game of Thrones. Yes. There are Funko Pop figures of GOT characters.

Many of the toys, figures and games are on sale. The GOT themed Risk game is on sale for $55.95 and Funko POP Jon Snow sells for under $10 on amazon.com.

As reported earlier, Nintendo will have big presence at Comic-Con. The company will also show off the new Super NES Classic. The Comic-Con 2017 takes place from July 20 to 23, with a preview night on July 19. Movie studios and TV networks will use Comic-Con to drum up hype. Highlights include Blade Runner 2049, Atomic Blonde and many more. There will als be a few surprises, like every year.

In case you attend Comic-Con, the organizers have released the 2017 Comic-Con Quick Guide online.