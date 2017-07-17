GameStop Announces New Nintendo Switch Shipment

GameStop announced today that the retailer is receiving new Nintendo Switch shipment starting today in stores. We already reported about the three new Nintendo Switch bundles GameStop released online at gamestop.com. The retailer says that they also will offer the individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles in stores starting today.

"The additional units will be arriving at select GameStop stores in limited quantities starting July 17 – 21, 2017. GameStop suggests that customers check with their local stores for availability. GameStop secured an additional allotment of the Nintendo Switch systems available for purchase as individual console systems," said GameStop in today's announcement.

GameStop suggests to call your local store to check if they have the Nintendo Switch in stock this week. For some reason iStockNow is not tracking the US GameStop store inventories anymore. Calling or visiting your local GameStop store seems the only reliable option right now. You can find the phone number and address of your local GameStop store on gamestop.com.

The restocking of the Nintendo Switch at GameStop coincides with the release of Splatoon 2 on Friday. There might be other retailers restocking the Nintendo Switch this weekend including Best Buy, ToysRUs and Target.