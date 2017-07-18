 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Best Buy Starting Friday

Posted: Jul 18 2017, 12:39am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Starting Friday
Best Buy Weekly Ad 07/16-07/22
 

Best Buy advertises Nintendo Switch sales event for July 21.

The Nintendo Switch will be in stock at Best Buy stores on July 21. The restocking of the Nintendo Switch coincides with the release of Splatoon 2. Best Buy had the $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles in stock about a month ago, when ARMS launched.

Best Buy advertised the availability of the Nintendo Switch in the current weekly ad. There is non mention of "limited quantities". Usually there is a disclaimer that supply is limited on the advertisement. Not in this case, suggesting ample supply of Nintendo Switch consoles at Best Buy stores.

We expect at least two dozen of Switch consoles in most of the over 1,000 Best Buy stores. Lining up in the morning, before the store opens is recommended. The lines will though not be by far as crazy long as in Japan, where 3,000 line-up up at a single store on Monday. To find your local Best Buy store and opening hours, visit the Best Buy store locator at bestbuy.com.

It is possible that Best Buy will also sell the $299.99 Nintendo Switch online on Friday. Use The Tracker App to receive a notification on your smartphone in case the Switch will be available for purchase at bestbuy.com.

The Splatoon 2 release is met with new Nintendo Switch inventory also at GameStop stores. GameStop stores are receiving Nintendo Switch console all week. The video game retailer also offers the Nintendo Switch online as part of bundles.

Updated: 2017-07-18 01:40:15am

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

