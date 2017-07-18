 
 

Nintendo Switch Advertised In Target Weekly Ad

Posted: Jul 18 2017, 5:08am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch Advertised in Target Weekly Ad
Target Weekly Ad 07/16-07/22
 

The Nintendo Switch gets restocked at Target stores.

The released of Splatoon 2 on Friday is bringing fresh Nintendo Switch inventory to Target stores. The retailer has advertised the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in the current weekly ad. Quantities will be limited. Target also did not specifically a sales date. This means Target stores could restock the Nintendo Switch all week.

To find your local Target store, visit target.com. Customers can try to call stores to ask about the availability of the Nintendo Switch, but its recommended to visit the stores when they open in the morning to check first hand.

Target has not sold the Nintendo Switch online in a very long time. Maybe the Splatoon 2 release is finally bringing back Switch inventory to the Target online shop. In case there is online stock of the Nintendo Switch available at target.com, you can get notified using The Tracker App on your phone.

Besides Target, Best Buy will restock the Nintendo Switch on July 21. GameStop announced that its retail locations receive new Nintendo Switch stock all week. The video game retailer is also offering three new Switch bundles featuring Splatoon 2 and other games online at gamestop.com.

The Splatoon 2 game is the next big blockbuster game release on the Nintendo Switch. Amazon offers a 20% discount on Splatoon 2 on amazon.com for Prime members. Amazon also offers the $29.99 Hori Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 headset.

There will be no big game release on the Switch until end of August, when Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will be released, followed by Pokken Tournament DX. The biggest Nintendo Switch game release for the remainder of the year is on October 27, when Super Mario Odyssey will be released.

