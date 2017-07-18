SNES Classic: How To Buy

It's now three weeks since Nintendo announced the SNES Classic Edition. Nintendo surprised with the Super NES Classic announcement on June 26. The SNES Classic is set to be more popular than the NES Classic has been.

The SNES Classic production numbers will be higher than for the NES Classic, Nintendo has said that much. The increased production will not meet the demand and the SNES Classic will be as hard or even harder to find than the NES Classic. The SNES Classic is slated for release on Friday, September 29 for $79.99.

Will there be a pre-order for the SNES Classic? This is the big question on everybody's mind in the United States. Retailers in Europe and Australia have offered the SNES Classic for pre-order since the SNES Classic announcement.

The stores listing the SNES Classic including Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon have not offered the SNES Classic for pre-order. GameStop recently released a page about the SNES Classic with a sign-up form to get updates.

Once September 29 comes around, it is time to consider to line-up at retail stores. Lines for the SNES Classic are expected to begin one or two days ahead of the release.

The $79.99 Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic features an HDMI port and is powered via a USB port. There are two controller in the package with 5 feet long cables. The SNES Classic comes pre-installed with 21 classic games. See the full list of SNES Classic games, including the never-released Starfox 2.

The original Nintendo Super NES was first launched in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels. Nintendo is offering again the two different designs in the SNES Classic release.