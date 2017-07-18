 
 

SNES Classic: How To Buy

Posted: Jul 18 2017, 2:20am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic: How To Buy
 

Everything you need to know to buy the Super NES Classic.

It's now three weeks since Nintendo announced the SNES Classic Edition. Nintendo surprised with the Super NES Classic announcement on June 26. The SNES Classic is set to be more popular than the NES Classic has been.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

The SNES Classic production numbers will be higher than for the NES Classic, Nintendo has said that much. The increased production will not meet the demand and the SNES Classic will be as hard or even harder to find than the NES Classic. The SNES Classic is slated for release on Friday, September 29 for $79.99.

Will there be a pre-order for the SNES Classic? This is the big question on everybody's mind in the United States. Retailers in Europe and Australia have offered the SNES Classic for pre-order since the SNES Classic announcement. 

The stores listing the SNES Classic including Best BuyWalmart and Amazon have not offered the SNES Classic for pre-order. GameStop recently released a page about the SNES Classic with a sign-up form to get updates.

Nobody knows if there will be pre-order opportunties before the release of the SNES Classic on September 29. There only have been very few and short pre-order possibilities for the NES Classic last year. If there are any SNES Classic pre-order windows from now until September 29, you can catch them with The Tracker app. Download the free online inventory app and check "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing. Once the SNES Classic is available for pre-order, you receive a notification on your smartphone.

The Tracker app will also spot SNES Classic stock at major online stores once the console is released. Many users of the app are employing it to score Nintendo Switch consoles online

Once September 29 comes around, it is time to consider to line-up at retail stores. Lines for the SNES Classic are expected to begin one or two days ahead of the release. See the SNES Classic guide on lines and stores for details. We are keeping a close watch on the SNES Classic availability. Read the latest SNES Classic news and follow I4U News on Twitter, to not miss a beat.

The $79.99 Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic features an HDMI port and is powered via a USB port. There are two controller in the package with 5 feet long cables. The SNES Classic comes pre-installed with 21 classic games. See the full list of SNES Classic games, including the never-released Starfox 2.

The original Nintendo Super NES was first launched in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels. Nintendo is offering again the two different designs in the SNES Classic release. 

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-07-18 03:20:08am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Starting Friday 07/21/17

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Starting Friday 07/21/17

42 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

13 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 17

13 hours ago, 2:07pm CDT

Comic-Con 2017 Toys Featured on Amazon

Comic-Con 2017 Toys Featured on Amazon

16 hours ago, 10:50am CDT

Apple CEO Tim Cook Announces New Emojis

Apple CEO Tim Cook Announces New Emojis

16 hours ago, 10:25am CDT

Lego Boost Pre-order Still Available

Lego Boost Pre-order Still Available

17 hours ago, 10:18am CDT

Pre-order for Atari Flashback 8 Gold and Sega Genesis Flashback Consoles Begins July 28

Pre-order for Atari Flashback 8 Gold and Sega Genesis Flashback Consoles Begins July 28

17 hours ago, 10:02am CDT

Splatoon Anime Series Announced

Splatoon Anime Series Announced

17 hours ago, 9:30am CDT

Thousands Line-up for Nintendo Switch in Japan

Thousands Line-up for Nintendo Switch in Japan

18 hours ago, 8:44am CDT

SNES Classic Will Make Appearance at Comic-Con 2017

SNES Classic Will Make Appearance at Comic-Con 2017

18 hours ago, 8:29am CDT

Ataribox Design Revealed

Ataribox Design Revealed

18 hours ago, 8:26am CDT

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Secret of Mana

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Secret of Mana

20 hours ago, 6:56am CDT

Galaxy Note 8 Renderings Claim to Show Final Design

Galaxy Note 8 Renderings Claim to Show Final Design

21 hours ago, 6:02am CDT

New iPhone 8 Rumors Tip Touch ID Sensor on the Power Button

New iPhone 8 Rumors Tip Touch ID Sensor on the Power Button

21 hours ago, 5:41am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have Solar Roof Option says Elon Musk

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have Solar Roof Option says Elon Musk

22 hours ago, 4:45am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store

Nintendo Switch Stock Available at GameStop Online Store




Technology News

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Starting Friday 07/21/17

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Starting Friday 07/21/17

42 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

13 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 17

13 hours ago, 2:07pm CDT

Comic-Con 2017 Toys Featured on Amazon

Comic-Con 2017 Toys Featured on Amazon

16 hours ago, 10:50am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Starting Friday 07/21/17

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Starting Friday 07/21/17

42 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

13 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 17

13 hours ago, 2:07pm CDT

Comic-Con 2017 Toys Featured on Amazon

Comic-Con 2017 Toys Featured on Amazon

16 hours ago, 10:50am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook