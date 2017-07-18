Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Are Deal of the Day on Amazon for $41.99

The Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless is the Bluetooth version of the brands iconic headphone with a sleek profile and plush, synthetic leather ear pads. With on-board controls and a rechargeable battery, Hesh 2 Wireless lets you move freely with your playlist for about 15 hours on a single charge. Amazon has the Skullcandy Hesh 2 on sale for $41.99 today only.

This deal saves 47% over the $79.99 list price. Today's price is by far the lowest these wireless headphones have been on offer.

A microphone is part of the features available in the Hesh 2. A Mic/Remote allows you to adjust volume, answer calls, and choose songs all on the ear cup. Find out more details on amazon.com.

