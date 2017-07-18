 
 

Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Are Deal Of The Day On Amazon For $41.99

Posted: Jul 18 2017, 4:45am CDT

 

Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Are Deal of the Day on Amazon for $41.99
Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless
 

Amazon's deal of the day are bargain wireless headphones.

The Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless is the Bluetooth version of the brands iconic headphone with a sleek profile and plush, synthetic leather ear pads. With on-board controls and a rechargeable battery, Hesh 2 Wireless lets you move freely with your playlist for about 15 hours on a single charge. Amazon has the Skullcandy Hesh 2 on sale for $41.99 today only.

This deal saves 47% over the $79.99 list price. Today's price is by far the lowest these wireless headphones have been on offer. 

A microphone is part of the features available in the Hesh 2. A Mic/Remote allows you to adjust volume, answer calls, and choose songs all on the ear cup. Find out more details on amazon.com.

The best-selling Wireless headphones on Amazon are right now the Cowin E-7 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-ear Stereo Headphones. The Cowin E-7 is on sale for $69.99, saving $30 over the list price.

There are again several gadgets and tech deals featured on Amazon's Deals of the Day page. You can find deals on earbuds, webcams, cables, adapters and more. A reminder to all Lego fans. The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox will be released on August 1. Amazon is taking pre-orders for Lego Boost for $159.95.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is history, but the deals keep rolling in every day on the Today's Deals page. To find stock of popular products including the Nintendo Switch and the upcoming SNES Classic we recommend to give the The Tracker app a try.

