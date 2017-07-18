 
 

Nintendo Touts New Nintendo 2DS XL With Launch Trailer

Posted: Jul 18 2017, 4:58am CDT

 

The New Nintendo 2DS XL will ship July 28.

Nintendo released a launch trailer for the next console release from Nintendo. On July 28, the New Nintendo 2DS XL starts to ship. With the Nintendo Switch and the upcoming SNES Classic Edition, this is the third new console that Nintendo releases in 2017.

New Nintendo 2DS XL has been announced in April. The $149.99 handheld console is available in black and turquoise color, and will use the same size large screen found on New Nintendo 3DS XL systems. As the name of the new system implies, visuals will be displayed in 2D only.

The new Nintendo console is lighter but still packs the same power as New Nintendo 3DS XL, and has built-in NFC support for amiibo cards and figures. It can play the massive library of Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo DS games in 2D.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL is available for pre-order at serveral retailers online

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-07-18 04:55:06am

Offers

New Nintendo 2DS XL
Store: Walmart Price: $149.99 Availability: is available for Pre-order

New Nintendo 2DS XL
Store: Gamestop Price: $149.99 Availability: is in Stock

New Nintendo 2DS XL
Store: Best Buy Price: $149.99 Availability: is available for Pre-order

New Nintendo 2DS XL
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

