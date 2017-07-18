Nintendo Touts New Nintendo 2DS XL with Launch Trailer

Nintendo released a launch trailer for the next console release from Nintendo. On July 28, the New Nintendo 2DS XL starts to ship. With the Nintendo Switch and the upcoming SNES Classic Edition, this is the third new console that Nintendo releases in 2017.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

New Nintendo 2DS XL has been announced in April. The $149.99 handheld console is available in black and turquoise color, and will use the same size large screen found on New Nintendo 3DS XL systems. As the name of the new system implies, visuals will be displayed in 2D only.

The new Nintendo console is lighter but still packs the same power as New Nintendo 3DS XL, and has built-in NFC support for amiibo cards and figures. It can play the massive library of Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo DS games in 2D.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL is available for pre-order at serveral retailers online.