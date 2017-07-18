 
 

Nintendo Switch Back In Stock In A Big Way For Splatoon 2 Release

Posted: Jul 18 2017, 5:32am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Back in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release
 

The Splatoon 2 launch means new Nintendo Switch shipment.

Nintendo resupplied retailers with fresh Nintendo Switch inventory for the Splatoon 2 release on Friday, July 21. So far GameStop, Target and Best Buy have announced to restock the popular Nintendo Switch console.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch is rolling into GameStop stores all week. The video game retailers said to call ro check in with your local GameStop store to find out if the stand alone Switch is available. Alternatively, GameStop offers two Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com.The two bundles include the Splatoon 2 game and more. The shipment target for the three bundles is July 28. A third bundle ships on August 11.

Target advertises the Nintendo Switch in the current weekly ad. The retailer has not specified a release date. We assume that Target stores will receive new Switch inventory all week. The reported inventory levels of the Nintendo Switch by inventory tracking service iStockNow show that Target stores have not yet received a major shipment. Right now about 350 Target stores of the 1,800 stores across the US are marked to have the Switch in stock.

Best Buy also advertises the Nintendo Switch in their weekly ad. The consumer electronics chain is though only start selling the Nintendo Switch on Friday, July 21.

Walmart and ToysRUs are expected to also restock the Nintendo Switch this weekend. Both stores have not made any announcement yet. There is also a big chance that the $299.99 Nintendo Switch will be on sale online. Amazon had the Nintendo Switch in stock ahead of Prime Day. It is not clear yet if Amazon has secured another Switch shipment from Nintendo.

The Tracker app is monitoring the Nintendo Switch online inventory. Download the free app to get notified when the Nintendo Switch is available online.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

30 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Advertised in Target Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch Advertised in Target Weekly Ad

1 hour ago

Nintendo Touts New Nintendo 2DS XL with Launch Trailer

Nintendo Touts New Nintendo 2DS XL with Launch Trailer

1 hour ago

Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Are Deal of the Day on Amazon for $41.99

Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Are Deal of the Day on Amazon for $41.99

1 hour ago

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

2 minutes ago

Morgan Stanley Analyst Says iPhone Super Cycle Pushed into 2018

Morgan Stanley Analyst Says iPhone Super Cycle Pushed into 2018

33 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Starting Friday 07/21/17

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Starting Friday 07/21/17

3 hours ago

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

15 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 17

16 hours ago, 2:07pm CDT

Comic-Con 2017 Toys Featured on Amazon

Comic-Con 2017 Toys Featured on Amazon

19 hours ago, 10:50am CDT

Apple CEO Tim Cook Announces New Emojis

Apple CEO Tim Cook Announces New Emojis

19 hours ago, 10:25am CDT

Lego Boost Pre-order Still Available

Lego Boost Pre-order Still Available

19 hours ago, 10:18am CDT

Pre-order for Atari Flashback 8 Gold and Sega Genesis Flashback Consoles Begins July 28

Pre-order for Atari Flashback 8 Gold and Sega Genesis Flashback Consoles Begins July 28

20 hours ago, 10:02am CDT

Splatoon Anime Series Announced

Splatoon Anime Series Announced

20 hours ago, 9:30am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Back in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch Back in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

30 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Advertised in Target Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch Advertised in Target Weekly Ad

1 hour ago

Nintendo Touts New Nintendo 2DS XL with Launch Trailer

Nintendo Touts New Nintendo 2DS XL with Launch Trailer

1 hour ago

Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Are Deal of the Day on Amazon for $41.99

Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Are Deal of the Day on Amazon for $41.99

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

2 minutes ago

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

30 minutes ago

Morgan Stanley Analyst Says iPhone Super Cycle Pushed into 2018

Morgan Stanley Analyst Says iPhone Super Cycle Pushed into 2018

33 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Advertised in Target Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch Advertised in Target Weekly Ad

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook