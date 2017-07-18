Nintendo Switch Back in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo resupplied retailers with fresh Nintendo Switch inventory for the Splatoon 2 release on Friday, July 21. So far GameStop, Target and Best Buy have announced to restock the popular Nintendo Switch console.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch is rolling into GameStop stores all week. The video game retailers said to call ro check in with your local GameStop store to find out if the stand alone Switch is available. Alternatively, GameStop offers two Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com.The two bundles include the Splatoon 2 game and more. The shipment target for the three bundles is July 28. A third bundle ships on August 11.

Target advertises the Nintendo Switch in the current weekly ad. The retailer has not specified a release date. We assume that Target stores will receive new Switch inventory all week. The reported inventory levels of the Nintendo Switch by inventory tracking service iStockNow show that Target stores have not yet received a major shipment. Right now about 350 Target stores of the 1,800 stores across the US are marked to have the Switch in stock.

Best Buy also advertises the Nintendo Switch in their weekly ad. The consumer electronics chain is though only start selling the Nintendo Switch on Friday, July 21.

Walmart and ToysRUs are expected to also restock the Nintendo Switch this weekend. Both stores have not made any announcement yet. There is also a big chance that the $299.99 Nintendo Switch will be on sale online. Amazon had the Nintendo Switch in stock ahead of Prime Day. It is not clear yet if Amazon has secured another Switch shipment from Nintendo.

The Tracker app is monitoring the Nintendo Switch online inventory. Download the free app to get notified when the Nintendo Switch is available online.