 
 

Morgan Stanley Analyst Says IPhone Super Cycle Pushed Into 2018

Morgan Stanley Analyst Says iPhone Super Cycle Pushed into 2018
Image via Apple
 

Analyst says new iPhone features will be compelling, but late

iPhone rumors just keep coming and this time out the rumor comes from a Morgan Stanley analyst called Katy Huberty. According to Huberty, she thinks that the iPhone super cycle will still occur, but that super cycle will be pushed into 2018 rather than 2017. Rumors continue to suggest that not only the so-called iPhone 8 high-end device will be delayed, but the two iPhone 7S devices will be delayed as well.

The reason for the delay according to rumors is due to many issues. Major features such as wireless charging and face detection have been tipped as not being ready to ship when the iPhones debut. This has led other analysts to doubt the super cycle will happen. The super cycle refers to the expectation of massive numbers of iPhone users upgrading to the new devices when they launch. Many believe that there are a large number of iPhone users out there who are on older than current generation hardware waiting for an iPhone with compelling features to upgrade.

While some analysts think that super cycle will never happen, Huberty says that the super cycle will happen, but it will be pushed into the first two quarters of 2018. She also says that the new features of the iPhone 8 will be special according to 9 to 5 Mac.

"In light of the most meaningful feature and technology upgrades in iPhone's history — including OLED displays, wireless charging, and 3D sensors for AR — we believe it's reasonable to assume the new, higher-priced OLED iPhone ships in October rather than September," Huberty wrote.

