Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

Nokia 8 smartphone tipped to sell for about $700

By this time I think most people know that Nokia is trying to make a comeback. In years past it was the most popular brand in the world, then smartphones happened and it was unable to compete. Nokia is now owned by HMD Global and what is claimed to be a leaked image of the coming Nokia 8 smartphone has turned up online.

Business Insider says that the leak is from Evan Blass and he has a history of accurately leaking products. You can see the tweet from Blass with the image at the bottom of this story. The Nokia 8 is expected to launch on July 31 but there is no clear indication of if that means it will be available then. The smartphone is pegged to sell for about €600, about $700 in the US, with pricing varying by region.

Rumors floating around peg specifications to include a 5.3-inch 2560 x 1400 display. The SoC is a Snapdragon 835, notable for being the best Qualcomm currently has to offer. The amount of RAM is unknown with either 4GB or 6GB on offer. On the rear of the phone the images tip a dual camera setup with both cameras having 13MP resolution.

The OS is Android 7.1.1 Nougat, not far off from the latest version of Android. The big problem I see for Nokia is that the Nokia 8 looks old. It's launching into a smartphone realm with devices offering better features, better name recognition,and sexy screens with much thinner bezels. I don't see how this device could woo buyers at that price. The Samsung Galaxy S8 can be had for the same price or less online and it's a much nicer device, at about half the price I could see the Nokia 8 being appealing.

This has historically been Nokia's problem. It launches devices with decent, but lackluster features and then tries to command a premium for those devices based on the Nokia name. The thing it doesn't seem to understand is that the Nokia name means little to modern smartphone consumers.

