Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

Nintendo Switch happens to be a wonderful console that is particularly good for party games. Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2 will be coming to Switch soon.

The company declared on its Facebook account regarding this new development. Regarding the details, the company was pretty much silent. When the games will be released and what their price tags will be remain for all purposes a mystery. Right now, they cost about $25 on Steam.

The two games contain within their repertoire: You Don’t Know Jack, Fibbage XL, Drawful, Word Spud, Lie Swatter, Fibbage 2, Earwax, Bidiots, Quiplash and Bomb Corp.

Many gamers will particularly like Fibbage and Drawful. Yet the overall champ remains Quiplash. Even Jackbox Party Pack 3 came to Switch early onwards in 2017.

A fourth pack remains in the pipeline for now. While the release date has not been announced, players who are curious about the whole deal may sign up for updates. The Jackbox series includes three games with many subgames that come under the three genres.

These mini games include giving answers, making drawings, voting sequences, trivia, statistical analysis and auctioning of absurdist artworks. The games can be operated at a local level or using smartphones and Internet connectivity.

A single copy of the game is all that is needed to get the job done. Gamers can stream the game together via the arrangement of a code. Even a hundred audience members can take part in the game.

