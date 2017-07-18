 
 

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice And James Murdoch As New Independent Directors To Its Board

Posted: Jul 18 2017, 7:31am CDT

 

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board
Tesla Motors makes an Addition of Two New Members to its Board of Directors

Tesla, under the able guidance of Elon Musk, has added two members to its director’s board. One of these happens to be 21st Century Fox’s CEO James Murdoch. With Linda Johnson Rice being the other director to come on board, the total number has gone upto nine.

The investors in Tesla Motors weighed in regarding many decisions in the company and one of these was the ending of the tradition of re-electing the directors each year. The company will be declassified for all purposes too. Tesla is currently heavily dependent on its Model 3 sales.

The two new additions to the board of directors have no connections to Elon Musk. This is a good sign that no nepotism is at play in the upper echelons of Tesla Motors. To play favorites is not something which is very good for company morale and besides it is unethical.

Since the acquisition of Solar City, this is the first time that two new board directors have come aboard the company’s top brass. Musk mentioned on his Twitter account that it was an impartial decision to appoint these two individuals.

As for the elections for these ranks which took place each year, they will not be held from now onwards. James Murdoch is the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch. His father controls such important and influential newspapers like the Wall Street Journal. Both directors have experience in the field of mass media.

