Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

Early onwards in July, Elon Musk decided that a delivery event will be held in which the cream of Model 3 owners will be invited. This was actually the production version release of the car.

The first 30 samples would be handed over to the owners in special ceremonial settings. Model S and Model X owners were also invited to similar happening events that took place in the past. Musk has confirmed the fact and thus the Model 3 event is bound to occur. The invites go out to the lucky few.

The event will transpire at the venue of Fremont, California on July 28th, according to Electrek. While the commencement will be at 7 pm, Musk will be giving his presentation at 9 pm. The event will be streamed live for the benefit of viewers everywhere.

Some of the details concerning the event are still being kept in the dark for reasons best known to Musk alone. The battery configurations of the Model 3 include a 60 kWh pack and a 75 kWh pack. The interior of the electric vehicle will be laid out in the open as the event proceeds through its various stages.

In the past, the Model S and X have had their heyday at delivery events. Now though it is the turn of the Model 3. How it proceeds as per plan is anyone’s lucky guess. Things are hoped to go well since nothing is left to chance.