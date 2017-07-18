 
 

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Castlevania IV

Posted: Jul 18 2017, 9:21am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Castlevania IV
 

A hundred years of Transylvanian peace has been broken with a bang. Count Dracula is back and this time he is playing for keeps. Super Castlevania IV is an exploratory and adventure game that is all thriller and no filler. The castle of the bloodsucking vampire is a creepy place which anyone dares enter at his own risk. There are traps and ambushes at every step. A panoply of weapons are at your disposal as a fighter and warrior. Your mission is to send Dracula and his partners back into their caskets where they belong. 

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Developer
The game was handled by Masahiro Ueno. He also happens to be the major programmer of the game. 1989 was the year when Ueno and his team of experts began work on this 16 bit game for real. He gave the thumbs up to the original NES game by this name. Yet he also wanted to make a purely action thriller related to it. Thus after Castlevania, Super Castlevania IV came along. This is a much smoother game than the prototype.

Many creative artists lent their two cents worth of ideas to this project. Maps were drawn on paper and a huge portion of the game was radically transformed for the later version. Mitsuru Yaida programmed the main character and also intricately developed the whip options on the game. As for Ueno, he came up with some rough and ready ideas for the platform. The design and overall external look come courtesy of Tom Dubois.   

Release Date
The game was released in the USA and Japan in 1991 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The Wii U eShop received an installation in the months of September and October 2013. 3DS eShop got copies in September and October of 2016. The original release dates for Super NES were October and December in 1991 for Japan and the USA and November in 1992 for the UK and the EU.  

Story
Vampire hunter, Simon Belmont is out for revenge. He has many skills in his toolbox. The game’s different look is a part of its plus points. The color sequences are a little drab yet the actions that occur on the screen make up for the lack of hues. The OST is heavy on the percussion instruments. As for the whip, it is handled with a vengeance. Held loosely in the hand, it is maneuvered with a deft swipe of the arm. The game’s creepy visuals show you everything about Dracula’s haunted castle. This game is actually too good to be true.

Simon goes through many travails and faces a ton of challenges along the way to annihilating Dracula and his smaller vampires. The game is not easy to play. You need skills that are razor sharp in the level of alertness and pertness to play this game. While it is not as large a game as Super Mario World, it makes up for sheer size by an eye for detail. The Dracula Legend is explored from a very accurate knowledge source. Besides the whip, holy water and a cross boomerang are also used in the long list of techniques to subdue Dracula and his underlings. As for the musical medley in this game, it makes for pleasurable listening.   

Game Play
The controls on this game are better than the last time around. Simon can use his whip in eight angles. Enemy attacks are warded off with solid defense moves. There are a range of sub-weapons. There is even a gathering of hearts. Simon is able to make high leaps in the air to dodge the enemy forces. He can even crouch. Finally, when he moves up the stairs of the manor, it seems like he is doing a sort of moonwalk. 

Popularity
The game was highly lauded and praised upon its debut. Critics didn’t have any harsh words for it. It got high scores out of the five stars normally given to games. The graphics, music and action sequences were par excellence. In the mid 90s, the game got 3 out of 5 stars. It was declared to be the 66th best game in 2006. Last time, it was at the 22nd rank. Other sources lent it a 70 rating out of a maximum of 100. The game happens to be the best of the Castlevania series. 

To find a SNES Classic Edition check the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-07-18 09:20:08am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

49 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

2 hours ago

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Advertised in Target Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch Advertised in Target Weekly Ad

4 hours ago

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

1 hour ago

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

1 hour ago

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

3 hours ago

Morgan Stanley Analyst Says iPhone Super Cycle Pushed into 2018

Morgan Stanley Analyst Says iPhone Super Cycle Pushed into 2018

3 hours ago

Nintendo Touts New Nintendo 2DS XL with Launch Trailer

Nintendo Touts New Nintendo 2DS XL with Launch Trailer

4 hours ago

Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Are Deal of the Day on Amazon for $41.99

Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Are Deal of the Day on Amazon for $41.99

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Starting Friday 07/21/17

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Starting Friday 07/21/17

6 hours ago

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy

7 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Stores Starting Today

19 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Update for July 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 17

19 hours ago, 2:07pm CDT

Comic-Con 2017 Toys Featured on Amazon

Comic-Con 2017 Toys Featured on Amazon

22 hours ago, 10:50am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

49 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

2 hours ago

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Advertised in Target Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch Advertised in Target Weekly Ad

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

49 minutes ago

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

1 hour ago

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook