Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Castlevania IV

A hundred years of Transylvanian peace has been broken with a bang. Count Dracula is back and this time he is playing for keeps. Super Castlevania IV is an exploratory and adventure game that is all thriller and no filler. The castle of the bloodsucking vampire is a creepy place which anyone dares enter at his own risk. There are traps and ambushes at every step. A panoply of weapons are at your disposal as a fighter and warrior. Your mission is to send Dracula and his partners back into their caskets where they belong.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Developer

The game was handled by Masahiro Ueno. He also happens to be the major programmer of the game. 1989 was the year when Ueno and his team of experts began work on this 16 bit game for real. He gave the thumbs up to the original NES game by this name. Yet he also wanted to make a purely action thriller related to it. Thus after Castlevania, Super Castlevania IV came along. This is a much smoother game than the prototype.

Many creative artists lent their two cents worth of ideas to this project. Maps were drawn on paper and a huge portion of the game was radically transformed for the later version. Mitsuru Yaida programmed the main character and also intricately developed the whip options on the game. As for Ueno, he came up with some rough and ready ideas for the platform. The design and overall external look come courtesy of Tom Dubois.

Release Date

The game was released in the USA and Japan in 1991 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The Wii U eShop received an installation in the months of September and October 2013. 3DS eShop got copies in September and October of 2016. The original release dates for Super NES were October and December in 1991 for Japan and the USA and November in 1992 for the UK and the EU.

Story

Vampire hunter, Simon Belmont is out for revenge. He has many skills in his toolbox. The game’s different look is a part of its plus points. The color sequences are a little drab yet the actions that occur on the screen make up for the lack of hues. The OST is heavy on the percussion instruments. As for the whip, it is handled with a vengeance. Held loosely in the hand, it is maneuvered with a deft swipe of the arm. The game’s creepy visuals show you everything about Dracula’s haunted castle. This game is actually too good to be true.

Simon goes through many travails and faces a ton of challenges along the way to annihilating Dracula and his smaller vampires. The game is not easy to play. You need skills that are razor sharp in the level of alertness and pertness to play this game. While it is not as large a game as Super Mario World, it makes up for sheer size by an eye for detail. The Dracula Legend is explored from a very accurate knowledge source. Besides the whip, holy water and a cross boomerang are also used in the long list of techniques to subdue Dracula and his underlings. As for the musical medley in this game, it makes for pleasurable listening.

Game Play

The controls on this game are better than the last time around. Simon can use his whip in eight angles. Enemy attacks are warded off with solid defense moves. There are a range of sub-weapons. There is even a gathering of hearts. Simon is able to make high leaps in the air to dodge the enemy forces. He can even crouch. Finally, when he moves up the stairs of the manor, it seems like he is doing a sort of moonwalk.

Popularity

The game was highly lauded and praised upon its debut. Critics didn’t have any harsh words for it. It got high scores out of the five stars normally given to games. The graphics, music and action sequences were par excellence. In the mid 90s, the game got 3 out of 5 stars. It was declared to be the 66th best game in 2006. Last time, it was at the 22nd rank. Other sources lent it a 70 rating out of a maximum of 100. The game happens to be the best of the Castlevania series.

To find a SNES Classic Edition check the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.