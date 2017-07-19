SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

Prima Games publishes a book and strategy guide for the SNES Classic. Even if you have played the original Super Nintendo in the 90s, you will not remember all the tricks after 25 years. The new book titled "Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics" will help you make the most out of the SNES Classic Edition.

The book features a nostalgic celebration and exploration of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in all its 16-bit glory. You can discover everything you’ve always wanted to know about some of the most beloved SNES games, including speedrun tips and little-known facts.

The SNES Classic companion book shines a light on the SNES development and the visionaries behind this groundbreaking console. You gain an in-depth look at how the SNES has left its mark on the gaming industry, and how its legacy continues.

The SNES Classic book also contains family stories to fan art to merchandise and more. Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available as Hardback version with slipcase for $44.99 and as paperback for $19.99 on amazon.com. The SNES Classic book will be released on September 29, along with the SNES Classic console.

The SNES Classic book already jumped to the top of Amazon's Computer & Video Game Strategy Guides best seller chart.

Prima Games, publisher of the SNES Classic book, is an imprint of DK and a division of Penguin Random House Inc., is the world’s leading publisher of strategy content for PC and console video games.

There has been a similar book released for the NES Classic. The SNES book is also available on GameStop. This likely means that GameStop will offer SNES Classic bundles that include the SNES Classic book.

The SNES Classic will be extremely hard to find. A few stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic. Find out everything you need to know about buying the SNES Classic Edition.