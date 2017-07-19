VR Can Improve Kids' Eyesight Finds Study

Virtual Reality is associated with negative effects on user's health. The issues range from nausea to problems of orientation and reaction in real world. A new study finds now that use of VR head mounted displays can have positive impact on eyesight in kids.

In certain cases, using a VR HMD can even have a positive impact on eyesight, especially in comparison to tablet usage. According to the experimental data following one hour of tablet use, the eyesight of young users did not recover after a similar period of 20 minutes of rest. Meanwhile, young users who spent the same amount of time using a VR HMD saw stable or even improved eyesight.

The researchers conducting the study at the Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Future Visual Entertainment believe that HMDs with a properly designed virtual image distance and high-performance system that is of equal quality to Vive can even correct vision. The data shows that VR devices can quickly impact young users with myopia and/or hyperopia. The measured virtual image distance of the HTC Vive during this experiment was 1.7 meters, which is 0.3-0.45 meters farther than the students’ focal length when using a tablet. A more distant virtual image may play a critical role in the lens adjustment of young users.

Researchers used the HTC Vive headsets conducting the research.