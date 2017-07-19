 
 

VR Can Improve Kids' Eyesight Finds Study

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 1:17am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Research finds that VR HMD can have positive impact on eyesight in kids.

Virtual Reality is associated with negative effects on user's health. The issues range from nausea to problems of orientation and reaction in real world. A new study finds now that use of VR head mounted displays can have positive impact on eyesight in kids.

In certain cases, using a VR HMD can even have a positive impact on eyesight, especially in comparison to tablet usage. According to the experimental data following one hour of tablet use, the eyesight of young users did not recover after a similar period of 20 minutes of rest.  Meanwhile, young users who spent the same amount of time using a VR HMD saw stable or even improved eyesight.

The researchers conducting the study at the Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Future Visual Entertainment believe that HMDs with a properly designed virtual image distance and high-performance system that is of equal quality to Vive can even correct vision.  The data shows that VR devices can quickly impact young users with myopia and/or hyperopia. The measured virtual image distance of the HTC Vive during this experiment was 1.7 meters, which is 0.3-0.45 meters farther than the students’ focal length when using a tablet. A more distant virtual image may play a critical role in the lens adjustment of young users.

Researchers used the HTC Vive headsets conducting the research. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

