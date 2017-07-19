 
 

Bluetooth Mesh Launched

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 1:32am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Bluetooth Mesh Launched
 

The Bluetooth technology takes the next level.

Bluetooth technology, the global standard for simple, secure wireless connectivity, now supports mesh networking. The new Bluetooth LE mesh capability enables many-to-many (m:m) device communications and is optimized for creating large-scale device networks.

Mesh is ideally suited for building automation, sensor networks, and other IoT solutions where tens, hundreds, or thousands of devices need to reliably and securely communicate with one another. 

The many-to-many communication between Bluetooth enabled devices opens new possibilities. Beacons could for instance exchange information between each other. Beacons can with mesh deliver information over long distances where there is no connectivity to the cloud. Information such as battery status could jump from one beacon to the next until it reaches a beacon with connectivity to the cloud. The maintenance of beacon and sensor networks will be much more efficient with the mesh capability.

Introducing Bluetooth Mesh Networking from Bluetooth SIG on Vimeo.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

