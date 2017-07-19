Bluetooth Mesh Launched

Bluetooth technology, the global standard for simple, secure wireless connectivity, now supports mesh networking. The new Bluetooth LE mesh capability enables many-to-many (m:m) device communications and is optimized for creating large-scale device networks.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

Mesh is ideally suited for building automation, sensor networks, and other IoT solutions where tens, hundreds, or thousands of devices need to reliably and securely communicate with one another.

The many-to-many communication between Bluetooth enabled devices opens new possibilities. Beacons could for instance exchange information between each other. Beacons can with mesh deliver information over long distances where there is no connectivity to the cloud. Information such as battery status could jump from one beacon to the next until it reaches a beacon with connectivity to the cloud. The maintenance of beacon and sensor networks will be much more efficient with the mesh capability.

Introducing Bluetooth Mesh Networking from Bluetooth SIG on Vimeo.