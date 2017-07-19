 
 

Nintendo Switch Online App Is Released For IOS And Android

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 2:08am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch Online App Is Released for iOS and Android
 

You can download now the new Nintendo Switch Online app.

Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch online app on iTunes and on the Google Play store. The Nintendo Switch Online app is designed to help enhance your online gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. With this app, you can check game-specific services (e.g., SplatNet 2 for Splatoon 2), invite friends to play with you via social media, and use voice chat while gaming.

The new Nintendo Switch Online app first big use is for Splatoon 2. Actually Splatoon 2 is the only app compatible with the Nintendo Switch app. You can use SplatNet 2 to check all sorts of vital battle-related information, including match results, stages, and rankings. The Nintendo Switch app enables voice chat while gaming. This is the most controversial feature of the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo is not offering voice chat on the Switch console. Gamers need to use a smartphone for that. The HORI headset comes with an adapter to mix gameplay sound and voice chat. Voice chat supports to chat with everyone in your room or split voice chat into teams and have it out head-to-head. Voice chat only works in games. Players are not able to start voice chat communication until they have joined the Online Lounge within Splatoon 2.

The Nintendo Switch Online app also allows to invite friends via social media such as Facebook and Twitter to games. You can easily invite your Nintendo Switch friends as well.

You can use the Nintendo Switch Online app for free until the paid subscription service launches in 2018. The Switch Online app is available for download on iTunes and on Google Play.

The Nintendo Switch is getting restocked this week in time for the Splatoon 2. Several stores have announced to receive new Nintendo Switch console shipments. Find out where and how to find a Nintendo Switch in stock.

