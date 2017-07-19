 
 

Nintendo Switch Selection Expanded At GameStop

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 2:51am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Selection Expanded at GameStop
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The GameStop online store is offering more Nintendo Switch bundles.

Retailers are receiving new Nintendo Switch inventory this week because of the Splatoon 2 release on Friday. GameStop is among retailers that have announced to restock the Nintendo Switch in stores. GameStop is though the only retailer who also sells the Nintendo Switch online.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

GameStop is now offering five different Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $459.99. Four of the bundles ship by July 28 and one ships by August 11. The $499.99 Nintendo Switch fan bundles are the priciest, but are the most recommendable. The fan bundles only include games and now other accessories and collectibles.

The advantage of having a variety of bundles to chose from is that there is a better opportunity to match your needs. The bundled games include Zelda, Mario Kart, Snipperclips, Splatoon 2 and Ultra Street Fighter II. The Switch bundles featuring collectibles make great gifts. Find all Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com.

The fact that one Switch bundle has an August 11 shipping date, suggests that the other bundles are the last to ship this month. We expect another Nintendo Switch draught starting next week. 

It is not clear yet if the new wave of Nintendo Switch inventory will be big enough that retailers will offer the individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch console online. We recommend to use an online inventory tracking app like The Tracker to get alerted to online offers of the stand-alone Nintendo Switch. The free The Tracker app is monitoring the Nintendo Switch online inventory. Download the free app to get notified when the Nintendo Switch is available online.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-07-19 04:50:11am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $499.99 Availability: is in Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

8 minutes ago

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today&#039;s Deals on Amazon

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today's Deals on Amazon

19 minutes ago

SNES Classic Accessories

SNES Classic Accessories

51 minutes ago

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

1 hour ago

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

52 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Online App Is Released for iOS and Android

Nintendo Switch Online App Is Released for iOS and Android

2 hours ago

Bluetooth Mesh Launched

Bluetooth Mesh Launched

3 hours ago

VR Can Improve Kids&#039; Eyesight Finds Study

VR Can Improve Kids' Eyesight Finds Study

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

4 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Castlevania IV

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Castlevania IV

19 hours ago, 9:21am CDT

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

20 hours ago, 8:01am CDT

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

21 hours ago, 7:31am CDT

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

22 hours ago, 6:48am CDT

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

22 hours ago, 6:06am CDT

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

23 hours ago, 5:38am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

8 minutes ago

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today&#039;s Deals on Amazon

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today's Deals on Amazon

19 minutes ago

SNES Classic Accessories

SNES Classic Accessories

51 minutes ago

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

8 minutes ago

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today&#039;s Deals on Amazon

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today's Deals on Amazon

19 minutes ago

SNES Classic Accessories

SNES Classic Accessories

51 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

52 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook