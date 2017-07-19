Nintendo Switch Selection Expanded at GameStop

Retailers are receiving new Nintendo Switch inventory this week because of the Splatoon 2 release on Friday. GameStop is among retailers that have announced to restock the Nintendo Switch in stores. GameStop is though the only retailer who also sells the Nintendo Switch online.

GameStop is now offering five different Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $459.99. Four of the bundles ship by July 28 and one ships by August 11. The $499.99 Nintendo Switch fan bundles are the priciest, but are the most recommendable. The fan bundles only include games and now other accessories and collectibles.

The advantage of having a variety of bundles to chose from is that there is a better opportunity to match your needs. The bundled games include Zelda, Mario Kart, Snipperclips, Splatoon 2 and Ultra Street Fighter II. The Switch bundles featuring collectibles make great gifts. Find all Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com.

The fact that one Switch bundle has an August 11 shipping date, suggests that the other bundles are the last to ship this month. We expect another Nintendo Switch draught starting next week.

It is not clear yet if the new wave of Nintendo Switch inventory will be big enough that retailers will offer the individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch console online. We recommend to use an online inventory tracking app like The Tracker to get alerted to online offers of the stand-alone Nintendo Switch. The free The Tracker app is monitoring the Nintendo Switch online inventory. Download the free app to get notified when the Nintendo Switch is available online.