 
 

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 4:02am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 19 2017, 5:12am CDT, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed
  • First Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck is Finally Here

Gallery

12 images
Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed
Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed
Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed
 

It seems to be the case that the very first Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck is finally here and it will be selling like hotcakes soon.

October 2016 was the time when the Mercedes-Benz company promised that its X-Class pickup truck would go into production in the future. At a happening event in South Africa, this pickup truck was unveiled recently. Yet whether it would be coming to the US of A remains a moot point. That is because if erstwhile rumors are anything to go by, this pickup truck will not be coming to the United States.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Yet the chance remains that it could enter the territory. Whatever the case, it is a wonderful truck. Among the competition offered to the X-Class truck is the Chevrolet Colorado, the Toyota Tacoma, the Honda Ridgeline and the Ford Ranger.

While a market exists for huge pickup trucks, whether a market exists for mid-sized ones remains to be seen. The X-Class comes with four engines. It has rear and all-wheel drive facility. Besides these there is a six speed manual transmission and a seven speed automatic amenity to boot.

At the time of its debut, the X-Class had a low range gearbox. It will perform better on the road than others of its ilk. It exists on the same level as passenger cars. Also several security measures exist on this pickup truck. These include lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

Basically this vehicle is a facsimile of the Nissan Navara. The design is almost wholly of the Mercedes-Benz kind in its nature. From the front, it looks like a GLS SUV. There is an 8.4 inch Command touchscreen in the interior. The pickup truck comes in three varieties: the Pure Truck version, the Progressive version and the Stylish Power version.

Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Daimler AG, and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars: "The segment for mid-size pickups is ready for a premium vehicle. With the X-Class we will open this segment up to new customer groups, just as we redefined the off-road segment with the M-Class more than twenty years ago. Our pickup convinces as a workhorse just as much as a family and lifestyle vehicle. In short, the X-Class is the Mercedes among pickups."

"The X-Class is the first genuine pickup with convincing passenger car characteristics. It's robust with good load capacity and off-road capability, just like a pickup should be. It's also aesthetically pleasing, dynamic to drive, comfortable, safe, connected and individual – as you would expect from a Mercedes", says Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

"As a result, the X-Class pushes the boundaries of the classic pickup and makes this vehicle class attractive for private use, too. With three design and equipment lines and extensive scope for personalisation, we offer the ideal vehicle for a range of different customer groups and their needs."

Mercedes-Benz X-Class has a pulling power equivalent to 7716 pounds. As for the payload capacity, it is 2230 pounds. A standard comfort suspension exists alongside a 20mm higher off-road suspension. The X-Class pickup truck will hopefully sell for $43,106 in Germany starting from November 2017.

In other markets, its price tag remains a mystery for now. The X-Class is a result of the combination of forces between the Daimler and Nissan brands of vehicles. There are gasoline and diesel options among the engines for this pickup truck. This baby is luxury taken to the nth degree. Mercedes-Benz X-Class performance is excellent and it won’t let the driver or the passengers down.

Gallery

12 images
Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed
Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed
Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

21 hours ago, 8:01am CDT

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

21 hours ago, 7:31am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have Solar Roof Option says Elon Musk

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have Solar Roof Option says Elon Musk

2 days ago, 4:45am CDT

2018 Honda Accord Debuts

2018 Honda Accord Debuts

2 days ago, 3:48am CDT

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today&#039;s Deals on Amazon

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today's Deals on Amazon

16 minutes ago

SNES Classic Accessories

SNES Classic Accessories

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Selection Expanded at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Selection Expanded at GameStop

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Online App Is Released for iOS and Android

Nintendo Switch Online App Is Released for iOS and Android

3 hours ago

Bluetooth Mesh Launched

Bluetooth Mesh Launched

3 hours ago

VR Can Improve Kids&#039; Eyesight Finds Study

VR Can Improve Kids' Eyesight Finds Study

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

4 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Castlevania IV

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Castlevania IV

19 hours ago, 9:21am CDT

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

22 hours ago, 6:48am CDT

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

23 hours ago, 6:06am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Cars & Vehicles

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

21 hours ago, 8:01am CDT

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

21 hours ago, 7:31am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have Solar Roof Option says Elon Musk

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have Solar Roof Option says Elon Musk

2 days ago, 4:45am CDT

2018 Honda Accord Debuts

2018 Honda Accord Debuts

2 days ago, 3:48am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today&#039;s Deals on Amazon

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today's Deals on Amazon

16 minutes ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

25 minutes ago

SNES Classic Accessories

SNES Classic Accessories

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is out of Stock

Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook