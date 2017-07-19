Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

October 2016 was the time when the Mercedes-Benz company promised that its X-Class pickup truck would go into production in the future. At a happening event in South Africa, this pickup truck was unveiled recently. Yet whether it would be coming to the US of A remains a moot point. That is because if erstwhile rumors are anything to go by, this pickup truck will not be coming to the United States.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Yet the chance remains that it could enter the territory. Whatever the case, it is a wonderful truck. Among the competition offered to the X-Class truck is the Chevrolet Colorado, the Toyota Tacoma, the Honda Ridgeline and the Ford Ranger.

While a market exists for huge pickup trucks, whether a market exists for mid-sized ones remains to be seen. The X-Class comes with four engines. It has rear and all-wheel drive facility. Besides these there is a six speed manual transmission and a seven speed automatic amenity to boot.

At the time of its debut, the X-Class had a low range gearbox. It will perform better on the road than others of its ilk. It exists on the same level as passenger cars. Also several security measures exist on this pickup truck. These include lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

Basically this vehicle is a facsimile of the Nissan Navara. The design is almost wholly of the Mercedes-Benz kind in its nature. From the front, it looks like a GLS SUV. There is an 8.4 inch Command touchscreen in the interior. The pickup truck comes in three varieties: the Pure Truck version, the Progressive version and the Stylish Power version.

Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Daimler AG, and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars: "The segment for mid-size pickups is ready for a premium vehicle. With the X-Class we will open this segment up to new customer groups, just as we redefined the off-road segment with the M-Class more than twenty years ago. Our pickup convinces as a workhorse just as much as a family and lifestyle vehicle. In short, the X-Class is the Mercedes among pickups."

"The X-Class is the first genuine pickup with convincing passenger car characteristics. It's robust with good load capacity and off-road capability, just like a pickup should be. It's also aesthetically pleasing, dynamic to drive, comfortable, safe, connected and individual – as you would expect from a Mercedes", says Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

"As a result, the X-Class pushes the boundaries of the classic pickup and makes this vehicle class attractive for private use, too. With three design and equipment lines and extensive scope for personalisation, we offer the ideal vehicle for a range of different customer groups and their needs."

Mercedes-Benz X-Class has a pulling power equivalent to 7716 pounds. As for the payload capacity, it is 2230 pounds. A standard comfort suspension exists alongside a 20mm higher off-road suspension. The X-Class pickup truck will hopefully sell for $43,106 in Germany starting from November 2017.

In other markets, its price tag remains a mystery for now. The X-Class is a result of the combination of forces between the Daimler and Nissan brands of vehicles. There are gasoline and diesel options among the engines for this pickup truck. This baby is luxury taken to the nth degree. Mercedes-Benz X-Class performance is excellent and it won’t let the driver or the passengers down.