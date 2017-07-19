 
 

SNES Classic Accessories

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 4:03am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Accessories
 

Here are the first SNES Classic accessories.

The $79.99 Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers. This does away with the need to hunt down a second controller for the SNES Classic. The second controller for the NES Classic was a nightmare to find. In fact the second original NES Classic controller was harder to find than the NES Classic console.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Nintendo licensees and other accessory makers will try to clinch onto the viral hype of the SNES Classic. Today the first official Super NES Classic accessory went up for pre-order. The new book titled "Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics", published by Prime Games will ship on the same day as the SNES Classic. The SNES Classic book is available as hard-cover with case for $44.99 and as paper back for $19.99 on amazon.com.

Another SNES Classic accessory that is available right now are wireless controller replacement from 8bitdo. The controller plugs on the SNES Classic are the same as on the NES Classic. The 8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Edition should work with SNES Classic, enabling games to use all 8Bitdo controllers, arcaded sticks,PS3, PS4, Wii Mote and Wii U Pro controller wirelessly with the SNES Classic. 8Bitdo has not yet officially confirmed if the NES Classic wireless dongle works with the SNES Classic.

Nintendo licensee RDS Industries is expected to release a carrying case for the SNES Classic. The company made a NES Classic carrying case, but has not yet revealed a SNES Classic case.

The controller cables on the SNES Classic are longer than the annoyingly short ones on the NES Classic. The length is 5 feet. This might still be not long enough for many. Since the controller plugs on the SNES Classic are the same as on the NES Classic, the existing extension cables for the NES Classic will work. The first sellers on Amazon have added SNES Classic compatibility to their extension cable listings.

As we get closer to the SNES Classic launch, more SNES Classic Edition accessories will surface. Nintendo announced the SNES Classic as follow-up to the NES Classic on June 26, 2017. The new retro console will be released on Friday, September 29. The Nintendo SNES Classic has a list price of $79.99.

The Tracker app will notify you on your smartphone in case the SNES Classic is available as pre-order or in stock at supported online shops.

The first online stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic. The stores listing the SNES Classic include so far Best BuyWalmart and Amazon. The Tracker also supports inventory monitoring at Target, GameStop, ToysRUs, NewEgg, Sam's Club, Shopko and Dell.

Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS. You can also search in app stores with "i4u" to find the app quickly.

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get the sleeker looking design. 

The SNES Classic will be pre-installed with 21 games including the never-released Starfox 2. Other game highlights include Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. 

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.  

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-07-19 05:05:08am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today&#039;s Deals on Amazon

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today's Deals on Amazon

9 minutes ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

18 minutes ago

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Selection Expanded at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Selection Expanded at GameStop

2 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Online App Is Released for iOS and Android

Nintendo Switch Online App Is Released for iOS and Android

2 hours ago

Bluetooth Mesh Launched

Bluetooth Mesh Launched

3 hours ago

VR Can Improve Kids&#039; Eyesight Finds Study

VR Can Improve Kids' Eyesight Finds Study

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

4 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Castlevania IV

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Castlevania IV

19 hours ago, 9:21am CDT

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

Tesla Invites Select Owners to Model 3 Delivery Event

21 hours ago, 8:01am CDT

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

Tesla Adds Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch as New Independent Directors to its Board

21 hours ago, 7:31am CDT

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2

22 hours ago, 6:48am CDT

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

22 hours ago, 6:06am CDT

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

New Nintendo Switch Bundles on GameStop Feature Splatoon 2

23 hours ago, 5:38am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today&#039;s Deals on Amazon

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today's Deals on Amazon

9 minutes ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

18 minutes ago

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Selection Expanded at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Selection Expanded at GameStop

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today&#039;s Deals on Amazon

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today's Deals on Amazon

9 minutes ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

18 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

SNES Classic Book Pre-order Launched

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is out of Stock

Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook