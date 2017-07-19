SNES Classic Accessories

The $79.99 Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers. This does away with the need to hunt down a second controller for the SNES Classic. The second controller for the NES Classic was a nightmare to find. In fact the second original NES Classic controller was harder to find than the NES Classic console.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Nintendo licensees and other accessory makers will try to clinch onto the viral hype of the SNES Classic. Today the first official Super NES Classic accessory went up for pre-order. The new book titled "Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics", published by Prime Games will ship on the same day as the SNES Classic. The SNES Classic book is available as hard-cover with case for $44.99 and as paper back for $19.99 on amazon.com.

Another SNES Classic accessory that is available right now are wireless controller replacement from 8bitdo. The controller plugs on the SNES Classic are the same as on the NES Classic. The 8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Edition should work with SNES Classic, enabling games to use all 8Bitdo controllers, arcaded sticks,PS3, PS4, Wii Mote and Wii U Pro controller wirelessly with the SNES Classic. 8Bitdo has not yet officially confirmed if the NES Classic wireless dongle works with the SNES Classic.

Nintendo licensee RDS Industries is expected to release a carrying case for the SNES Classic. The company made a NES Classic carrying case, but has not yet revealed a SNES Classic case.

The controller cables on the SNES Classic are longer than the annoyingly short ones on the NES Classic. The length is 5 feet. This might still be not long enough for many. Since the controller plugs on the SNES Classic are the same as on the NES Classic, the existing extension cables for the NES Classic will work. The first sellers on Amazon have added SNES Classic compatibility to their extension cable listings.

As we get closer to the SNES Classic launch, more SNES Classic Edition accessories will surface. Nintendo announced the SNES Classic as follow-up to the NES Classic on June 26, 2017. The new retro console will be released on Friday, September 29. The Nintendo SNES Classic has a list price of $79.99.

The Tracker app will notify you on your smartphone in case the SNES Classic is available as pre-order or in stock at supported online shops.

The first online stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic. The stores listing the SNES Classic include so far Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. The Tracker also supports inventory monitoring at Target, GameStop, ToysRUs, NewEgg, Sam's Club, Shopko and Dell.

Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS. You can also search in app stores with "i4u" to find the app quickly.

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get the sleeker looking design.

The SNES Classic will be pre-installed with 21 games including the never-released Starfox 2. Other game highlights include Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.