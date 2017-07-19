HP Omen Laptop And Sony Soundbar Featured In Today's Deals On Amazon

Amazon features today deals on certified refurbished HP Omen gaming laptops. The four laptop deals are offered by Woot and start at $699.99. The four listed HP Omen laptops include HP 4771251 Omen 17-W151NR, HP 4674671 Omen 17-W033DX, HP 4686458 Omen 15-AX033DX and HP 4759037 Omen 17-W053DX.

Another deal of the day is on the Sony HTCT390 Ultra-slim Sound Bar with Bluetooth. The price today is $119.99 instead of $194.70. This ultra-slim, 2.1 channel Bluetooth sound bar plus wireless subwoofer delivers rich sound and bass in any room. Stream music easily from your smartphone and control your sound bar and TV with a single remote.

Today's hot pre-order tip is on the just released SNES Classic Companion book. The SNES classic book will be released on September 29, same day the SNES Classic will be released.

There are several more gadgets and deals on tech featured on Amazon's Deals of the Day page. You can find deals on earbuds, webcams, cables, adapters and more. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is history, but the deals keep rolling in every day on the Today's Deals page. To find stock of popular products including the Nintendo Switch and the upcoming SNES Classic we recommend to give the The Tracker app a try.