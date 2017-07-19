Possible Xbox One X FCC Filing Surfaced

The Xbox One X is not available for pre-order because of missing FCC approval. At least this is the official statement from Microsoft. Now a FCC filing from Microsoft has surfaced that could be connected to the Xbox One X.

The documents spotted in the FCC database refer to a model 1817 dual band wireless accessory. The documents have been submitted to the FCC on June 2nd. The documents can be found here. (via reddit). The documents do not refer to an approval. It's just a filing. There is no solid proof that this FCC filing is associated with the Xbox One X. The documents to not make no reference to the upcoming console.

The FCC approval will not immediately trigger the Xbox One X pre-order. The company and its retail partners will find a fitting date. The Xbox One X release is still months away. Microsoft will ship powerful Xbox on November 7.

So far Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual.

Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console. The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster.