 
 

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 3 Million Diesel Vehicles Over Toxic Emissions

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 5:19am CDT

 

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 3 Million Diesel Vehicles Over Toxic Emissions
Credit: Getty Images
  • Daimler Recalls 3 Million Mercedes-Benz Diesel Vehicles in Europe due to Toxic Emissions
 

It looks to be the case that the Mercedes company will be re-equipping 3 million of its diesel vehicles due to the toxic fumes that arise from them. These fumes were bad for respiratory health.

There has been a recall of over 3 million Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles and vans from all over the European continent. This move brings the very concept of the diesel engine into question.

The German automaker Daimler has advised drivers to take their cars for software renewals. This will result in the slashing of toxic nitrogen oxide emissions which are responsible for several serious respiratory ailments.

This recall is being undertaken voluntarily and it involves all diesel vehicles of the company in Europe and the UK. These vehicles had been purchased over the last couple of years.

However, Daimler, which is the rightful owner company of the Mercedes-Benz brand, could not exactly give a detailed analysis of the vehicles which were spread throughout Europe.

Over 300,000 motor drivers in the UK could be influenced by this recall decision. According to Bloomberg, this recall could cause the anxiety levels of diesel vehicle drivers to go sky high.

The government of Germany is looking into the emissions standards of the company. A ban on diesel emissions is being considered. About seven days ago, there were rumors that two types of diesel engines by Mercedes were cheating the emissions standards set as the touchstone for vehicular excellence.

In March of this year, 274,000 compact cars and vans were recalled by Mercedes. Daimler made the claim that it was all about giving drivers some reassurance and allaying their unfounded fears. Since by now this debate has gained some notoriety in its own right, the company has decided to stand up and take notice. 

The fact remains that the public confidence in diesel technology has received a fatal blow. Yet the Daimler company has reassured its clientele that this is not the end of diesel engines.

Meanwhile, nations such as France have decided to ban all diesel engines and products by the time the year 2040 comes along. The issue is nitrogen oxide which is a nasty pollutant responsible for many maladies of the respiratory tract.

The software update will take 220 million euros to complete. The case is not as bad as that of Volkswagen which had to recall millions of vehicles some time ago.

The investigation regarding diesel emissions is an ongoing one. The final verdict on this type of polluting technology will come sooner or later. As for what it will be, it is anyone’s lucky guess.

