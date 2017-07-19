 
 

OnePlus 5 Has A Dangerous Flaw With 911 Operation Tips Report

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 5:34am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

OnePlus 5 has a Dangerous Flaw with 911 Operation Tips Report
Image via OnePlus
 

Smartphone reboots if you dial emergency services

The OnePlus 5 smartphone has been a popular device since it launched with a lot of people picking the device up. OnePlus 5 devices can be had with up to 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the SoC under the hood is a Snapdragon 835. OnePlus also fits its latest device with a dual camera system on the rear. As good as the smartphone sounds on paper, a new report has raised a very serious issue that might give potential buyers pause until the issue is addressed and fixed.

Reports are surfacing that indicate the smartphone reboots when you dial 911. You can imagine that in an emergency having a phone that crashes when emergency services are called is a very serious failure that could lead to death. Forbes reports that the fault in the OnePlus 5 that appears to be causing the crash when 911 is dialed appears to be at the connection point between the smartphone and emergency services.

Specifically the fault is thought to lie at the instance when the smartphone gives information to the emergency services hardware about location. The exact cause of this fault is unknown at this time, it is thought to possibly be an issue with code or something else entirely. The OnePlus 5 has had issues with software before the 911 issue was reported.

In the past the issues have been with annoying, but not critical, with issues scrolling and with audio bugs. The reboot issue reportedly happens when people in the UK call 999, the equivalent of 911 in the US. At this time the only official word that OnePlus has issued is to ask any user who experiences this problem to contact it via support.

Comments

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

